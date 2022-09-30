Carlsberg taps ABBYY for intelligent document processing

Hundreds of Carlberg Group beers in more than 150 markets will now arrive to their destinations significantly faster using ABBYY intelligent process automation. Carlsberg Group, one of the world’s leading brewery groups, chose ABBYY to automate its order and delivery processes, thereby accelerating time to market and customer satisfaction.

ABBYY's intelligent document processing (IDP) solutions enable the Carlsberg Group to accelerate its digital transformation strategy and increase workflow efficiency and improve team productivity.

The integration of ABBYY IDP technology in the order process allows Carlsberg to capture incoming orders by mail automatically and transfer them immediately into the company’s SAP system. Carlsberg receives many orders through email that previously had to be checked and entered manually into their system.

Carlsberg is now saving up to eight minutes of manual work per order depending on the region. In Sweden, for example, this has resulted in 140+ hours saved per month and a touchless order processing rate of 92%.

The second process where Carlsberg is relying on ABBYY technology is delivery notes scanning. Before using intelligent automation, delivery information was registered in the company’s system manually.

When trucks arrived at the warehouses, the delivered goods were checked against the delivery note at the warehouse gate. The file was then manually typed into SAP and the goods receipt document was generated and posted.

By integrating ABBYY’s IDP solution, the whole registration process is performed automatically. The process of receiving and putting away received goods and reusing vendor labels has significantly accelerated and enables Carlsberg to have a better overview of the entire delivery process.

“ABBYY has been instrumental to our execution excellence strategy and enabling us to digitally master our data and processes. Thanks to the integration of ABBYY with our robotic process automation bot, we’re able to speed customer deliveries by improving workflow and team productivity,” said Kamil Kropaczewski, Business Owner at Carlsberg.

ABBYY’s intelligent process automation platform includes intelligent document processing (IDP) and process mining and task mining solutions. These include ABBYY Vantage, a low-code/no-code platform that applies AI to understand your documents in a fast and simple way.

Vantage makes today’s digital worker and processes smarter by delivering skills that read, understand, and extract insights from documents, helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation.

ABBYY Timeline features advanced process mining and task mining technology using the latest artificial intelligence (AI). It enables businesses to automatically build an interactive digital twin of their processes, analyse them in realtime to identify bottlenecks, and predict future outcomes to facilitate decision-making of technology investments.

For information visit https://www.abbyy.com/solutions/intelligent-process-automation-ipa/.