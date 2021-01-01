ProcessMaker Acquires Doculayer IDP

ProcessMaker has announced the acquisition of the intelligent document processing specialist Doculayer, based in Amsterdam. Through the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Doculayer can classify and extract meaning and data from documents. Doculayer’s intelligence can handle not only structured data that resides in known forms and tables, but also completely unstructured data from images, chats, emails, and more.

“So many complex processes still involve lots of inefficiencies because data appears to be unstructured and trapped in difficult-to-use formats. Once this data can be unlocked and intelligently interpreted, we are able to add incredible efficiencies to existing processes,” said Richard Smit, Founder and CTO of Doculayer.

“Intelligent Document Processing adds tremendous value to process improvement, but it’s only one piece of the puzzle. What ProcessMaker is doing with the acquisition of Doculayer is completing the picture by adding intelligence from documents alongside their proven modelling, orchestration, and automation. This provides a complete process improvement vision to tackle the toughest process challenges faced in the enterprise.”

The company says legacy OCR solutions are clunky and only work for simple, known processes like basic receipt and invoice processing. These fall short when it comes to the extraction and manipulation of unique data sets.

Large cloud vendors provide many free algorithms, but these are also problematic. They require an organization to have greater technical skills to apply the different algorithms and how to manage and scale systems.

“At ProcessMaker, we build low-code tools and solutions so that our customers can automate complex processes that deliver true value to their businesses,” said Brian Reale, CEO of ProcessMaker.

“A large portion of our customers are still plagued by inefficiencies around documents, images, and emails that prevent them from gaining efficiencies from automation.”

ProcessMaker’s award-winning low-code process orchestration solution, united with Doculayer, ensures data can be used without manual extraction and interpretation of key data and documents.

Doculayer delivers the following advantages for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP):

Low-Code Toolset for deploying IDP

Out-of-the-box support for more than 20 languages

Best-in-Class OCR

Available both in the cloud and on premise

ISO 27001 Certified

99% OCR accuracy

Document Classification engine

ProcessMaker will incorporate Doculayer into its business process management (BPM) platform.

https://www.processmaker.com/products/intelligent-document-processing/