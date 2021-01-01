80% Of Public Sector Implementing Data Sharing: Report

According to a new report from the Capgemini Research Institute, ‘Connecting the Dots: Data sharing in the public sector’, a vast majority (80%) of public sector organisations surveyed across the world have started implementing collaborative data ecosystems initiatives, thus recognising the need for a joined-up, data-driven approach to tackle the complex challenges they are facing.

However, most are at the early stages of implementation, and few have deployed data ecosystems at scale. Besides the challenges of technology, people-based challenges are the main concern – specifically, culture and trust.

Capgemini’s research reveals that those that have deployed collaborative data ecosystems or are in the midst of a deployment phase – are already realising significant benefits of effective data sharing, including an improved citizen experience, and better data-driven policy making.

The report finds that collaborative data ecosystems are helping public sector organisations across key functional areas including administration, security and defence, tax and customs, and welfare. For instance, 81% of local, state and central administrations that have deployed or are deploying data ecosystems say that they improved citizen engagement and 69% their sustainability roadmaps. 93% of respondents also highlight an increase in open government.

In addition, citizens are able to benefit from better government services such as a more targeted delivery of welfare programs for the most vulnerable citizens, and improved public safety, police departments citing notably better juridical implementation and improved response times. 74% of public sector organisations that have deployed or are deploying data ecosystems are also seeing improved resilience against cyberthreats.

“Whether it’s the pandemic, societal issues such as youth unemployment, or the climate and biodiversity crises: the challenges we face today require a joined-up response from our governments. That’s why they have to share data systematically,” comments Marc Reinhardt, Global Industry Leader for Public Sector at Capgemini.

“Creating a culture where decision-making is informed by realtime data is a long-term journey. All players in the data ecosystem must have trust and confidence. But the measurable benefits to citizens’ experience and government efficiency show that data sharing improves outcomes.”

The report finds that barriers related to trust, culture, and technology are currently impeding wider adoption. For example, 56% of respondents face one or more trust related challenges; it includes challenges such as citizen resistance to sharing data, lack of trust in the quality of the data involved, among others.

The research also highlights the important role of talent. Public sector organisations require the availability of the right skillsets and the presence of a data-driven culture within their organisations, in addition to developing a holistic skilling program to equip employees with the necessary data management and Artificial Intelligence skills, as well as skills related to managing data privacy. Only 55% of organisations have reported having trained employees on the ethical use of citizen data.

The Capgemini Research Institute surveyed, in June 2022, 1,000 senior officials from public sector organisations from 12 countries across North America, Europe and Asia, that are working on or planning to work on data ecosystems. The Capgemini Research Institute team also conducted in-depth interviews with more than 20 senior public sector leaders and academics. The survey covered key functional areas including welfare, tax and customs, security and defense, and local, state and central administrations.

Read the full report HERE.