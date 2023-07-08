Nominations celebrating the best and brightest are now open for the 2023 SA Records Management Service Excellence Award established in honour of the late Bernadette Bean.

The award recognises and celebrates service excellence by eligible SA award nominees who have achieved, or are working towards, best practice and improvement in the practice areas of records and information management; archives management; knowledge management; and history, cultural heritage, museum and library collections management. Focus areas include:

capture, management, preservation, governance, digitisation or digital access practices and services

system technologies or digital transformation (including ECM, EDRMS, archive, collection, imaging, workflow/business automation, AI systems and solutions)

innovation, leadership, knowledge sharing, mentoring, research, project management, or dedication and contribution to the industry.

Nominations are encouraged for current, new and past eligible SA practitioners, groups / teams, students, researchers, historians, volunteers and other individuals - including quiet achievers or those who go the extra mile - whose outstanding service or initiative in the above practice areas deserves recognition and celebration.

The Records and Information Management Practitioners Alliance - Global (RIMPA Global) endorses and supports this award.

The 2023 award winner’s main prize is $1,000. The winner will also receive a 12-month RIMPA Global membership (if not already a member). This includes access to free webinars, forums, mentoring programs and e-magazines; networking opportunities and industry updates; and discounted rates to events, workshops and training courses, and the RIMPA Global Live Convention. In addition, RIMPA Global will further recognise the award winner on their awards webpage.

By nominating someone by 8th July 2023, you’re helping to acknowledge and showcase their hard work and inspire others to do their best. Head over to the award nomination form webpage to download the nomination form and view the nomination process.

The award governance committee is looking for a diverse range of nominees from different backgrounds and relevant industry sectors. The winner will be announced during August 2023.

Visit the award website to learn about Bernadette’s outstanding legacy; and the award purpose, eligibility criteria and past winners.