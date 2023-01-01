5 reasons to explore data governance automation opportunities

Data governance is becoming an increasingly critical aspect of modern businesses as organisations rely more and more on data to drive decision-making and create value. Master data governance automation presents a significant opportunity for organisations to achieve these objectives by automating routine data management tasks and improving data visibility, accessibility, and quality.

Automation tools are rapidly changing the landscape of almost every industry around the globe, but rather than replacing workers they’re supplementing the hard work that’s carried out by trained professionals and serving as efficiency tools to get the most out of human staff.

Automated processes can help to ensure that data is collected, stored, and managed consistently across an organisation. This consistency is essential for maintaining data quality and complying with regulations such as GDPR or CCPA.

It can also help to identify and flag data quality issues, such as incomplete or inaccurate data. This can help data stewards and analysts identify areas for improvement and take corrective action. Automation is proving to be key in helping organisations achieve better data governance by improving the consistency, quality, and traceability of their data.

Let’s look at five key ways in which master data governance automation can support business efficiency, compliance, and performance.

1. Tailor processes to your complexities

Data governance automation solutions can help organisations tailor processes to their specific complexities by providing a customisable framework that can be adapted to meet their business’s unique needs. With automation, organisations can define their data governance policies, standards, and procedures, and then automate the enforcement of these policies across their entire data landscape.

Automation can also help organizations identify and manage complex data dependencies and relationships, such as those found in multi-tiered architectures or complex data models. By automating the tracking of data lineage and flow, organizations can gain a better understanding of how their data is being used and ensure that it is being managed appropriately.

2. Deskill data management roles

Master data automation has the potential to deskill data management roles by automating repetitive and routine tasks. For example, automation can be used to identify and flag data quality issues, reducing the frequency of manual data quality checks. Automated processes can also be used to enforce data governance policies and standards, which removes the need for manual oversight and review.

Automation can also help data management professionals manage data at scale by providing automated data lineage tracking and data flow mapping, which reduces the need for manual data discovery and reduces the risk of errors.

3. Focus on the bigger picture

Automation can also help organisations gain a better understanding of their data landscape by providing automated data lineage tracking and data flow mapping. This allows organizations to see how data is being used across their entire ecosystem and identify areas for improvement or optimisation. By automating these processes, organisations can gain a more holistic view of their data, which can inform their overall data strategy and decision-making.

4. Decrease time to market

Data governance automation can help organisations decrease time to market by streamlining data management processes and reducing the time and effort required to manage and maintain data. By automating routine tasks such as data quality checks, data lineage tracking, and data flow mapping, organizations can ensure that data is accurate and compliant with regulations in a timely manner.

Automated data governance processes can also help organisations improve data accessibility, which can enable faster decision-making and product development. By providing a unified view of data across the organisation, data governance automation can help ensure that data is available to stakeholders when and where they need it, reducing the time required to access and analyse data.

5. Get full process visibility

Organisations can get full process visibility by utilising data governance automation technology to gain a comprehensive view of their data landscape, including how data is collected, stored, processed, and used across the organization. By automating data lineage tracking and data flow mapping, organizations can see how data moves through their systems and identify potential bottlenecks or areas for optimisation.

Automation can also help organisations enforce data governance policies and standards consistently across their entire data landscape, ensuring that all data is managed in accordance with regulations and best practices. By automating the monitoring of data quality and compliance, organizations can gain a more comprehensive view of their data and ensure that it is accurate and compliant.

The future of data governance

Automation technology is paving the way for new ways of working in every sector, and data governance is no different. By embracing MDG solutions and data governance automation tools, data governance professionals can improve the quality and consistency of their work in order to better support their cross-departmental colleagues.