Ideagen acquires OnePlace Solutions

UK multinational Ideagen has acquired Australia’s OnePlace Solutions, a developer of solutions to simplify document and records management in Microsoft 365.

Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks, said: “Today’s globalised world means secure and effective collaboration is essential to do business. In highly regulated industries, the need for auditable information management becomes even more crucial.

“What James and the team at OnePlace Solutions have created is a trusted suite of solutions, that provide a simplified and consistent way for people to engage with business systems built on Microsoft 365. We know these will bring significant value to existing Ideagen customers and new prospects as we use our global footprint to help extend its reach.

James Fox, founder of OnePlace Solutions, headquartered in Sydney, said: “When we looked at our ambitions for the company – to execute on our product roadmap and continue to lead the market with innovative solutions to help our customers – then this alignment with Ideagen made complete sense.

“We like that Ideagen’s values mirror our own, it feels like a good fit, and it already has a footprint in the sectors and countries we operate in, so understand what we are trying to achieve.

“The opportunity this presents is exciting and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead of us.”

James will remain with Ideagen as Head of Ideagen OnePlace Solutions. Ben, who also joined Ideagen through an acquired business, added: “I’m pleased that James is choosing to stay with us and be part of our exciting and ambitious plans. His knowledge and experience of Microsoft integration and enterprise collaboration requirements is a real asset to our team.”

Ideagen OnePlace Solutions is a Microsoft Gold Partner providing cloud-based software that enables organisations to do more with their existing Microsoft 365 suite, supporting even greater interconnectivity between applications such as Outlook, Teams and SharePoint, thus increasing productivity, workplace collaboration, and enabling intelligent, compliant information management.

The acquisition, Ideagen’s second of 2023 following food safety software Ideagen Qadex in January, builds on Ideagen’s presence in Australia which already includes Ideagen CompliSpace, providing governance, risk and compliance support for sectors such as education and aged care.

It also adds to Ideagen’s collaboration portfolio: Ideagen Huddle, its customisable secure client portfolio, Ideagen PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring and redaction software application and Ideagen Mail Manager, which solves the problem of storing and sharing important information contained within emails.