Waverley Council adopts Kapish Content Manager Cloud

Waverley Council (NSW) and Kapish have successfully transformed Records Compliance within the Council from a legacy on-premise Content Manager implementation to a zero footprint cloud solution including Kapish COTS (Commercial-off-the-shelf) integrations with Microsoft Teams and the Property and Ratings System (Pathway).

Waverley Council is located in the eastern suburbs of Sydney and is home to over 31,700 ratepayers. Waverley Council delivers a range of local government services ranging from providing lifeguards on beaches, operating childcare centres and libraries through to collecting rubbish and recycling.

The core of the Waverley Records Transformation is the ISO27001 Certified Kapish Content Manager Cloud which now securely hosts all Council records and supports 550 users to work flexibly in the office, at home and on the move.

Kapish Content Manager Cloud is integrated with the K365 Integrator (Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive) to provide seamless integration with Microsoft365 to apply the correct classification and retention rules to ensure records management compliance.

The Kapish Pathway Integrator synchronises content to ensure records are stored and managed correctly while minimising duplication. It provides a greater scope of information stored between your document management system and land information system in realtime, ensuring data integrity, governance and compliance.

The Records Transformation at Waverley Council has been achieved through a 4-year contract with Kapish that provides the complete turnkey solution, which is delivered against a set of contracted SLAs.

Waverley Council joins Brisbane City Council, Campbelltown City Council and the whole of the ACT Government as Kapish Content Manager Cloud customers.

