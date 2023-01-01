AYR and CiGen Bring Advanced IDP to APAC Region

AYR is extending the reach of its flagship IDP platform, SingularityAI, across Australia, New Zealand (ANZ) and Southeast Asia in partnership with Australian AI Automation consulting firm CiGen.

CiGen will serve as a Strategic Platinum Reseller of SingularityAI, which utilizes proprietary computer vision, natural language processing, OCR and machine learning to streamline document processing, automate data extraction, and improve overall operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to partner with CiGen to expand the availability of SingularityAI in ANZ and Southeast Asia," said Scott Lee, CRO of AYR.

"CiGen's expertise in AI-driven intelligent automation and their commitment to delivering innovative solutions align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize document processing by solving unstructured data. Together, we will enable businesses in the region to harness the power of advanced IDP technology and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

Leigh Pullen, CEO of CiGen, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to join forces with AYR and offer their cutting-edge IDP platform, SingularityAI, to our clients in ANZ and Southeast Asia.

"This partnership strengthens our commitment to providing transformative technology solutions that drive efficiency and enable organizations to unlock the true potential of their data. We look forward to a successful collaboration and helping businesses achieve their digital transformation goals."

www.ayr.ai

www.cigen.com.au