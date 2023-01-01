Melbourne Councils Double down on Kapish CM Cloud

The City of Whitehorse and City of Monash in Melbourne are two latest additions to the rollout of Kapish Content Manager Cloud across Australia.

Kapish has signed a landmark 12-year agreement with the City of Monash to provide a secure Kapish Content Manager Cloud solution for the effective delivery of records management and regulatory compliance.

The City of Monash is a culturally diverse community in Melbourne’s southeast suburbs. Monash is home to estimated population of around 193,000 residents, making Monash one of the most populous municipalities in Victoria.

The contract will migrate the City of Monash from their existing on-premise Content Manager Solution into the ISO27001 Certified Kapish Content Manager Cloud. The contract also includes the COTS (Commercial off the shelf) Kapish Productivity Suite to enhance the effectiveness and integration of Content Manager across Monash.

The City of Monash are also implementing the K365 Integrator (Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive) to provide seamless integration with Microsoft365 as well as the Kapish Pathway Integrator to ensure Property and Ratings records are efficiently captured in Content Manager.

The City of Whitehorse is located 15 kilometres east of Melbourne and covers an area of 64 square kilometres and is home to a population of over 170,000 people.

Whitehorse went to market seeking to transform their on-premise Content Manager installation to an upgraded Content Manager Cloud service.

Kapish has signed an agreement with the City of Whitehorse to ensure they are always on a supported version of Content Manager and can utilise their eDRMS as a secure cloud service.

The Kapish Content Manager Cloud is independently certified to the ISO27001 (Information Security Management) standard – which includes over 150 processes and procedures to ensure ratepayer information is always available and protected.

Kapish has a proud history supporting local government across Australia with over 120 Local Government customers. City of Whitehorse joins the growing group of Councils that are undertaking Records Transformation and moving to Kapish’s Secure Cloud Platform including City of Monash, Brisbane City Council, Campbelltown City Council & Waverley Council.