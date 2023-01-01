Liverpool City undertakes Cloud record transformation

Liverpool City Council in Western Sydney has signed a 5-year contract with Kapish to transform the delivery of Records Compliance, moving to Kapish Content Manager Cloud.

Kapish has been a long-term Content Manager partner with Liverpool, providing value adding services such integration with the Property & Ratings System (Pathway), business system integrations, Kapish Commercial off the Shelf (COTS) Products as well as Content Manager Upgrades.

As part of a broader transformation initiative, Council is Transitioning to cloud for many of its corporate systems to ensure a secure, interoperable suite of business systems.

The move to Kapish Content Manager Cloud ensures that Council can capitalise on significant regulatory, and costs benefits when compared to the legacy on-premise model. The Kapish cloud platform also minimises the change impacts to the business while ensuring many of the business customisations will continue to function.

Liverpool City Council covers 42 suburbs and is one of the fastest growing regions in Sydney. It is home to the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, set to open in 2026. Population is expected to increase by approximately 60% between 2019 and 2036, according to the council’s 2021-22 Annual Report.

Liverpool City Council is now the sixth local government entity that is undertaking the cloud records transformation journey (joining Campbelltown, Waverley, Monash, Whitehorse & Brisbane) with Kapish Content Manager Cloud.