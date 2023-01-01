Judo Bank and REX company caught in data breach

Two new Australian companies have announced potential exposure in the data breach by law firm HBL Ebsworth which has already compromised more than 40 government agencies.

Regional Express (Rex) airline announced that one of its subsidiaries has been a victim of the cyber-attack.

“The incident resulted in the theft of data relating to confidential exchanges between Rex’s subsidiary and its client. As far as Rex is aware, Rex Airlines is not affected, and no passenger details have been compromised,” the firm said in a statement.

“Rex is now requesting for evaluation of the documents that have been stolen from HWLE’s servers to determine the extent of potential damages to Rex’s interests. Rex has put both HWLE and the client on notice of the potential damage to Rex’s interests and has reserved all its rights.”

Rex is Australia’s largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 58 Saab 340 and 8 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to 57 destinations throughout all states in Australia. In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator), the Australian Airline Pilot Academy with campuses in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat, and propeller maintenance organisation, Australian Aerospace Propeller Maintenance. Rex is also a 50% shareholder of National Jet Express (NJE), a Fly-In-Fly-Out (FIFO), charter and freight operator.

Judo Bank has also announced it is affected, having used HWL Ebsworth Lawyers (HWLE) as a legal service provider for a short period.

“Judo Bank’s systems were not impacted and remain secure,” the bank stated.

“Judo Bank has provisionally, and where required, contacted our customers and employees who we understand may have been impacted by this incident. Judo Bank is continuing to work with HWLE to ensure affected individuals are formally notified under the Notifiable Data Breaches scheme.

Organisations previously going public as victims include the government of Tasmania, the Fair Work Ombudsman, and the NDIA.

Air Marshal Darren Goldie - Australia's new National Cyber Security Coordinator - has confirmed multiple government departments and agencies have been affected by the attack on HWL Ebsworth in May.