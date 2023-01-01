Kodak Alaris Creates New IDP Division

Kodak Alaris has announced the formation of a new dedicated Business Solutions organization supporting the company’s goal to accelerate growth within its adjacent intelligent document processing (IDP) offerings, including its IDP software Kodak Info Input Solution, INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution from Kodak Alaris, and related professional services.

Kodak Alaris formation of a new dedicated Business Solutions organization is a significant investment by the company, and it reflects the growing demand for intelligent document processing solutions as well as its commitment to the global market.

Angelo Krstevski, GM ANZ, Kodak Alaris, said, “Kodak Alaris will continue to invest in the region, and it is confident that there is a growing demand for its intelligent document processing solutions.”

The new Business Solutions organization will be re-focussing its go-to-market strategy across pre-sales, sales, business development, professional services, marketing, and product management, to bring more rapid, compelling business outcomes to partners and customers.

The new Business Solutions organization together with the Australia & New Zealand Team will focus on helping customers to realize the full potential of Kodak Alaris’ intelligent document processing solutions.

These solutions can help businesses to automate and streamline their document workflows, improve data accuracy, reduce costs as well as help businesses to comply with regulations and meet customer expectations.

“We are excited to announce the formation of our new dedicated Business Solutions organization. This investment is an integral part of the company’s growth plan and supports our strategic goals to target new markets, build new partnerships, and reach new customers,” said Don Lofstrom, President, and General Manager at Kodak Alaris.

For more information, visit https://www.alarisworld.com/ If you are a business in Australia or New Zealand looking to learn more about Kodak Alaris’ intelligent document processing solutions, contact the Kodak Alaris Australia & New Zealand Team at Email: service-anz@kodakslaris.com or Dial Toll Free: 1300 252 747