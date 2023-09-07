AUCloud launches sovereign cloud for Australian Law Firms

AUCloud has partnered with managed services provider LexVeritas to launch LexCloud, Australia’s first dedicated sovereign cloud solution designed for Australian law firms.

The LexCloud solution is designed to address the growing need for enhanced security and data management capabilities across Australia’s legal sector.

AUCloud CEO Peter Maloney said the partnership represented a transformative opportunity for the legal sector to become more cyber-resilient and efficient when it comes to storing and managing data.

“Our mission has always been to safeguard Australia’s sensitive data and empower businesses with secure cloud and cyber security solutions. LexCloud provides the legal sector with a powerful tool that ensures data sovereignty, enables collaboration, and reinforces the industry’s cyber resilience.”

Key features of LexCloud include:

Sovereign Cloud Infrastructure: LexCloud is hosted on AUCloud’s sovereign infrastructure, ensuring that sensitive legal data remains within Australia’s borders, promoting data sovereignty and complying with regulatory requirements.

Advanced Cyber Security: LexCloud offers multi-layered security measures, safeguarding law firms against potential cyber threats.

Scalability and Flexibility: The cloud solution is designed to cater to law firms of all sizes, offering scalability and adaptability to accommodate growth and changing requirements.

www.lexveritas.com.au/lexcloud