Demystifying terminology for regulatory technology solutions

Why is every Government agency using different terms and language to describe the regulatory technology solution they want to implement?

During the discovery of the right regulatory technology solution for you, did you feel overwhelmed by the endless variety of terms to describe what ultimately seemed like the same platform? You’re not alone.

Technology to underpin regulatory practice is not new and has continued to evolve over time. Twenty years ago, almost all government agencies developed their own internal bespoke and customised solutions to support their regulatory needs. This often-involved disparate spreadsheets, manual paper-based forms, and custom databases. And a considerable lack of automation.

“In the past 20 years a key topic of public sector reform in OECD countries has been the emergence of regulatory policy. During this period, the nature of regulation has undergone profound and rapid change.” [1]

During this rapid period of change, government regulators across different industries have been trying to solve similar challenges, while using different terms and language.

The importance of using the same regulatory language is becoming more mainstream. According to Dr Grant Pink, author of ‘Navigating Regulatory Language: An A to Z Guide’, there are potentially significant advantages in regulators using, embracing, maintaining and developing a more common and shared regulatory language. Including assisting with:

onboarding of staff into a regulatory agency or their first regulatory roles;

assisting staff transitioning between different regulatory roles and regulatory agencies;

interactions and interoperability between different regulatory agencies; and

conversations between regulatory practitioners, managers, executives and boards.

At Objective RegWorks we have identified an increasing number of Government Regulators going to market for a technology solution to enhance their ability to administer regulation and solve common challenges for regulators.

“Increasingly, innovative thinking and skilful use of information technology (IT) are leading to new and more effective approaches to administrative regulation.”[2]

“New technologies can help improve risk-based regulation: better availability of data and IT tools mean that it is easier to assess and target risks.” [3]

At Objective RegWorks we have noticed agencies are using a vast range of regulatory language to describe the solution they are looking for. They may be unaware that RegWorks is an end-to-end regulatory solution, designed specifically for Government regulators and is the right tool to support all your regulatory requirements. Here are some commonly used terms we’ve uncovered;

Regulatory Management System (or software) (RMS)

A regulatory management system is software designed to support government regulators with their approvals, compliance monitoring, and enforcement responsibilities. These systems provide a structured framework that helps regulators administer their regulatory processes more efficiently and effectively.

Compliance and Regulation System (CARS)

A Compliance and Regulation System helps you to;

comply with compliance obligations

prevent, identify and respond to compliance breaches

promote a culture of compliance.

Case Management System (CMS)

(Or various iterations of this - Compliance and Case Management System)

Case Management Systems support a complex process that requires a combination of human tasks and electronic workflow, such as:

an application for a licence, registration, or permit;

a submitted enquiry or complaint;

an inspection or audit,

an investigation that may progress to enforcement and prosecution.

These solutions support the workflow, management collaboration, storage of images and content, decisioning, and processing of electronic files or cases.

Safety Compliance, Inspections and Audit System

A Safety Compliance, Inspections and Audit System is similar to a regulatory management system. It is designed specifically to support government regulators with administering compliance monitoring, managing inspections, audits and enforcement responsibilities.

Licence and Regulatory Platform

Similar to a Regulatory Management System, a Licence and Regulatory Platform is software designed to support government regulators with administering licences, applications, renewals, compliance monitoring, and enforcement responsibilities.

Regulatory Services platform

Is the same as a Regulatory Management System.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

A Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a system or software that helps track information and interactions between your company and your customers.

CRMs are not designed specifically for managing regulatory functions for Government agencies. While at first glance, they may seem like an easy choice, they come with many challenges including extensive work and investment involved in customisation and upgrades. See more information about why a CRM is not the right choice for Government regulators here.

At Objective, we don’t mind what language you use while looking for the right technology tool for your regulatory practice – but we have the one word you need to remember – RegWorks!

Learn how you can reap the benefits of taking a modern, digital approach to regulation, become a risk-based regulator and deliver regulatory best practice within your agency by choosing the only end-to-end regulatory software tool designed and supported in Australia and New Zealand – Objective RegWorks.

