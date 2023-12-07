BOM implements RedEye Engineering Drawing Management Solution

The Bureau of Meteorology has selected Brisbane-based SaaS organisation, RedEye, as the supplier of choice for their new engineering drawing management solution (EDMS).

The Bureau of Meteorology investigated a number of engineering drawing and document management solutions, before selecting RedEye as the most capable solution. RedEye will provide an intuitive cloud and mobile-based platform, ensuring easy access, updates, and management of critical engineering drawings, and documents at various sites and locations.

A crucial factor in RedEye's selection, is that its EDMS solution can deliver additional benefits including improving productivity and efficiency for staff and contractors, accelerating the Bureau's current digital transformation and interfacing with their new IBM Maximo Asset Management solution and other core business systems.

Mark Dalmazzo, Manager Compliance and Risk at the Bureau of Meteorology said that the RedEye EDMS solution is a step towards enhancing the safety and efficiency of Bureau operations, and will ensure that the best tools are being used to deliver vital weather information to Australians.

"RedEye's strong capability, mobile access and seamless integration with our IBM Maximo Asset Management system, were vital factors in the selection process. Partnering with RedEye enables us to enhance our capabilities in managing Australia's climatic data more effectively, ensuring that our stakeholders have access to the most reliable information when they need it the most," said Mr Dalmazzo.

Founded in 2012, RedEye's SaaS platform currently manages $A450 billion worth of assets globally, serving as the hub of engineering drawings for critical infrastructure industries such as power, water, mining, government, and manufacturing.

With this new roll-out and partnership with the Bureau, the reach and use-cases of RedEye's EDMS now expands throughout Australia into industries such as weather, agriculture, aviation, and geospatial services.

The Bureau of Meteorology's decision to invest in their engineering drawing management through partnering with RedEye is a prime illustration of the enduring value engineering drawings deliver throughout an asset's lifespan, said Randall Makin, CEO, RedEye..

“The Bureau's vital operations require a system that not only unifies their diverse datasets but also seamlessly integrates with their IBM Maximo ERP solution. Our platform is designed to do just that, empowering their field workers with immediate, reliable access to essential engineering data. It's about creating networks of people that not only enhance operational efficiency but also ensure that the data in engineering drawings can be connected to make business easier.

http://www.redeye.co/