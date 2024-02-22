Is Your Data Prepared for Generative AI?

In a recent Gartner poll of over 1,400 executive leaders, 55% revealed active involvement in Generative AI, either in the pilot or production stages. This statistic closely mirrors the trends we've identified within our own customer base.

As highly regulated industries embrace the era of Generative AI, we acknowledge some concerns may linger. This prompts a crucial question: Is your data prepared?

Here at EncompaaS, we're not just asking the question; we're providing the solution! Below are some of the steps that your organisation can take to ensure the success of Generative AI initiatives:

Embrace a Paradigm Shift

Generative AI signifies more than technological advancement; it marks a paradigm shift in the way organisations can harness data as a strategic asset.

To position your enterprise at the forefront of Generative AI innovation and adoption, it's crucial to view this technology as a key player in your digital transformation journey.

Readiness for Generative AI involves encouraging a dynamic mindset where data is not just processed and protected, but actively contributes to the generation of new ideas, strategies, and opportunities.

In essence, Generative AI offers your organisation the chance to redefine its relationship with data while maximising its value.

Clean Up, Organise and De-Risk Organisational Data

At EncompaaS, our philosophy is to ensure that your organisation is not only equipped to leverage Generative AI today but is also positioned for the possibilities that lie ahead.

Achieving the capability to clean up, organise, and de-risk all organisational data is becoming increasingly imperative.

Whether managing the escalating data velocity across structured, unstructured, or semi-structured data in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments, adopting a proactive approach to data quality is paramount.

Safely Accelerate ROI from AI Projects

The acceleration of AI initiatives is a critical objective for many organisations. However, this isn't just about speed; it's about leveraging technology and data ethically and responsibly - ensuring that each step taken is in the right direction, with the appropriate controls in place.

Central to Generative AI success is the integration of advanced data management practices, with data governance serving as a linchpin.

The ability to de-risk every information asset across the enterprise and automate compliance obligations at scale bridges the confidence gap to ensure the success of Generative AI, while meeting evolving regulatory obligations and reducing your attack surface.

At EncompaaS, we believe that the key to unlocking the full potential of Generative AI starts with your data. With a foundation of pristine data, you can propel your organisation's data into Generative AI readiness, achieve enhanced returns from your investments, and position your organisation at the forefront of the next wave of innovation.

As always, I would love to hear your thoughts and feel free to reach out to me directly: jesse.todd@encompaas.cloud

Jesse Todd is CEO at EncompaaS | Managing Director at Informotion. To find out more visit encompass.cloud