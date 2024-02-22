St Vincent’s signs up for Electronic Medical Record (EMR)

St Vincent's Health Australia Private Hospitals has selected MEDITECH’s Expanse platform as its foundation Electronic Medical Record (EMR) to enhance patient care across its internationally network of 10 private hospitals.

The new system will provide St Vincent’s with a single EMR platform that connects patient records across its 10 private hospitals in Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland.

Expanse will be deployed through MEDITECH as a Service (MaaS), the scalable cloud-based subscription model of Expanse. The platform includes intuitive, web-based navigation that presents each member of a patient’s care team with real-time information, personalised to their workflows.

Healthcare professionals at St Vincent’s will have the capability to retrieve patient records, examine results, submit orders, and record care details using various mobile devices. The new, secure platform will align with St Vincent’s cybersecurity program.

“St Vincent’s Mission is to serve our patients with the best possible care,” said St Vincent’s Chief Executive Officer of the Private Hospital Division, Patricia O’Rourke.

“As advocates of patient-centred medicine, we are always looking at ways to improve care through use of technology. With this robust EMR foundation, we will be able to add even more advanced clinical functionality over time.”

MEDITECH Asia Pacific Managing Director Douglas Murray sees the EMR partnership as a key step in St Vincent’s innovation strategy.

“We are honoured that St Vincent’s Private Hospitals has selected MEDITECH Expanse to meet their digital transformation goals now and in the future,” he said. “We look forward to working in partnership to support them in their mission to innovate care delivery with our flexible and customisable MaaS solution.”

MEDITECH's cloud-hosted solution has been available in the U.S. since 2017 and has experienced significant growth annually.