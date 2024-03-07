ISACA launches Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework

ISACA has launched a framework to help organisations achieve digital trustworthiness, and reap the significant benefits that come with high levels of trust. The new Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework (DTEF) has been four years in development and incorporates input from experts across the globe.

It is claimed to be the first single body of knowledge that thoroughly addresses the scenarios, risk and controls required to operate in a digitally trusted environment.

Upcoming ISACA research indicates more than half of organisations (55 percent) believe it is extremely/very important for an organisation to have a digital trust framework. The DTEF is designed to help organisations focus on trust holistically by leveraging technology securely, increasing collaboration, reducing reaction times to unforeseen events, focusing on brand management and improving financial performance through enhanced trust.

Jo Stewart-Rattray, ISACA’s Oceania Ambassador said the new framework is progressive, and will provide organisations of all sizes with a roadmap to achieving optimal trust.

“We know the importance of digital trust ranks high among business leaders in Australia,” said Stewart-Rattray. “Over two years of gruelling cyber-attacks in this region has taken its toll and the importance of digital trust and digital reputation has been escalated significantly in the eyes of company leaders.

“Most organisations in Australia have the intention to be trustworthy, but sometimes there is a disconnect between intent and action, largely driven by uncertainty around how to achieve trust across all areas of the business. ISACA’s new DTEF outlines the practices and steps to achieve trust and the enormous benefits that come with this, including customer loyalty, investor confidence and increased inovation.”

The Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework (DTEF) and portfolio of resources helps organisations understand the practices they can undertake to impact their trustworthiness and reputation by addressing the key components of digital trust: integrity, security, privacy, resilience, quality, reliability and confidence.

According to ISACA’s upcoming State of Digital Trust research, the benefits of high levels of digital trust include enhancing positive reputation (67 percent), having more reliable data for decision-making (57 percent), and experiencing fewer privacy breaches and fewer cybersecurity incidents (56 percent each). Digital trust, defined as confidence in the integrity of the relationships, interactions and transactions within an associated digital ecosystem, can also strengthen an organisation’s bottom line.

“Strengthening digital trust is not just a one-time exercise, but a continuous practice of proactive relationship building between enterprises and stakeholders that is both responsible and profitable while also addressing underlying ethical questions,” says Rolf von Roessing, member of the ISACA Digital Trust Working Group and lead developer of the framework, and partner and CEO at FORFA Consulting AG.

“Having a framework to guide organisations as they integrate trustworthiness into their technology and business operations ensures that they are covering all ground, minimising risk and maximising impact.”

ISACA is also publishing an interactive guide to help organisations effectively use the framework in a format that is innovative and new to the organisation. The DTEF Interactive Guide allows users to explore the content of the framework with 3D modeling, use cases, and a visual experience. A DTEF Implementation Guide and the Introduction to the Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework Short Course are also available. In addition, ISACA has issued the Digital Trust Board Briefing, available exclusively to members for 60 days, followed by a wider public release.

To access the Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework and resources, visit https://www.isaca.org/digital-trust.