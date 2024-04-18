Appian adds AI Process Automation, announces APAC innovation winners

Appian has announced the latest version of the Appian Platform, introducing Process HQ, a combination of process mining and enterprise AI unified with the Appian data fabric. It has also announced the Asia-Pac winners of the 2024 Appian Innovation Awards, Mortgage fund RBML and the NSW Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Process HQ provides visibility into business operations to enable data-driven decisions and process improvements. The latest version of Appian also extends the practical value of generative AI through enhancements to Appian AI Copilot and the prompt builder AI skill.

By combining the latest technologies in data fabric, process mining, machine learning, and generative AI, Process HQ helps monitor and improve every business process built on Appian.

Process HQ includes:

Process insights, which lets business users without a background in process mining or data science uncover insights and explore their business processes through an AI-powered analysis of their workflows.

Data fabric insights, allowing business users to explore enterprise data and build custom reports and dashboards. When partnered with Appian AI Copilot, users can gain new insights even faster. Data fabric insights makes report creation possible for business users without any Appian development knowledge and also empowers them to answer common business questions faster, without needing to rely on a data expert or developer to build a report.

Additional generative AI enhancements in Appian's latest release include:

Eleven New AI Skills Using Generative AI. These use low-code design to enable users to leverage an LLM to easily tune AI prompts for specific use cases, including: document summarization, PII identification, unstructured document and email extraction, text generation and more. By presenting a curated list of common use cases, the AI Skills simplify incorporating generative AI in Appian applications, enabling users to start from a contextually relevant prompt and efficiently generate reliable AI responses.

Appian AI Copilot automates tedious development tasks by generating sample data and application unit tests. Simply provide context using natural language and the amount of data, and let the AI copilot handle the rest, generating data for individual records and for complex sets of related records. AI generated sample data is ideal for user acceptance testing and stakeholder demos, and accelerates the development lifecycle realistic data for any application.

"Process Mining has been held back by two problems - expensive and often subjective manual data prep because even 'standard' systems have been customized, and then limited tools to resolve the process bottlenecks you uncover," says Michael Beckley, CTO & Founder, Appian.

"Process HQ integrates Appian Data Fabric to reduce manual data prep and is unified with Appian process automation so getting from insight to action has never been easier."

Appian has also announced the winners of the 2024 Appian Innovation Awards at its annual global conference, Appian World. This year's APAC finalists have successfully implemented AI process automation to deliver significant business value.

RMBL, a leading first mortgage investment company in Australia with more than $2 billion of funds under management, selected Appian for its transformation journey. RMBL successfully developed online portfolio management portals for investors and borrowers on the Appian Platform.

Besides process automation and data fabric, RMBL also deployed Appian AI Skills to sort and classify legacy portfolio documents, gaining efficiency for AI-driven document management.

The initial rollout saw a 42% adoption rate and only 6% of users sought assistance in the inaugural week. RMBL also noted a 23% reduction in client inquiries related to investment and tax reports, which saves the company about 35 hours per week for the front-line team, allowing them to elevate their service offerings and spend more time proactively engaging with their clients.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in New South Wales prosecutes serious offenses under NSW laws. With 950 staff members it was looking to replace an outdated, on-premise bespoke matter management system with a new web-based solution to handle approximately 16,000 matters every year.

Built on the Appian Platform, the new solution provided improved access and performance from remote court locations, a simplified UI, and enhanced process automation to reduce manual paper-based processes. The Appian Platform is at the centre of the ODPP Digital Ways of Working Strategy, focused on improving automation and information access.

It supports an agile development approach for rapid system changes along with the development of new digital tools, and improved data analytics capabilities.

Changes that used to take 4 to 6 months to implement can now be delivered within weeks enabling the ODPP to quickly respond to changes in legislation and court processes.