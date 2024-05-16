Implement Tailor-Made IDP Solutions with Custom Scripting

When it comes to intelligent document processing, client needs can vary greatly, and each implementation is an opportunity to define precise requirements that can deliver the most value to the client. One of the many advantages of KODAK Info Input 7 is the variety of out-of-the-box workflows and integrations that clients can leverage to automate document processes.

These options cover the most common use cases and don’t usually require any special scripting, but customers are finding extra value in custom scripts to optimize productivity and get the most out of the software. Examples include creating a tailored environment for users, customizing specific behaviours and outputs, and automating workflows through deeper integrations with their existing systems.

Fortunately, Info Input Solution’s open architecture makes this process straightforward and easy to deploy, from simple examples like applying company branding to the user interface, to advanced workflow customizations such as human-in-the-loop (HITL) validation, advanced indexing form designer, and CRM, ERP, EHS, and other business-critical system integrations. There are many ways to extend the software to deliver added value for each client’s unique needs.

Tailored workflows for optimal productivity

Every organization has a unique set of requirements for onboarding and processing documents of diverse types, and while most of it can be set up with simple drag-and-drop configurations, there’s usually a few areas that benefit greatly from a little customization.

The open architecture of Info Input Solution allows for multiple ways to extend, customize, and integrate advanced functionality according to each client’s best practices and specific use-case requirements.

Some of our clients prefer to introduce enhancements after the initial deployment has been validated so that users can get immediate value from the solution while specific customizations are tested in a development environment to avoid affecting work that’s in production.

It’s fun to work with a customer a few weeks after a basic implementation, when the immediate benefits they are experiencing inspire more concrete customization ideas. We can deliver these changes and help them achieve operational efficiencies that they didn’t realize were possible.

Customizations at any process level

Info Input Solution provides a scripting environment at several points in a process–during and in between main workflow steps–making it easy to add, disable, or alter functions along the way. These access points for custom scripting are strategically selected at the most frequently used process steps, before and after all important batch and document-level events.

Scripts can be applied at any point in a document workflow:

Global scripting: The global script is used to customize the general behaviour or appearance of the client and does not affect batch handling. Any methods that will be used by all scripts should be defined in the global script.

Job-level scripting: These customizations apply only to specific jobs.

Batch-level scripting: These customizations should be applied only to specific batches within a job. Batch variables can be retrieved, including the batch name, all folders and documents in the batch, who scanned the batch, etc. This step can determine the route a batch should take, for instance it can route a document for correction if an error is found, while sending the remaining batch directly to export.

Document-level scripting: These customizations are applied to specific documents within a job or batch. Based on a document type or document field, unique calculations or functions can be performed.

Some popular examples of custom scripts include:

Custom branding: Many clients want to apply a global script to customize the user interface colours and fonts to align with their branding preferences and to clearly differentiate between their development and production environments.

Automatic PDF labelling: Many clients need to apply sensitivity labels to PDFs.

Advanced extraction scripts: These scripts can populate multiple fields or output data to JSON for use across applications. Extraction scripts are often used for structured OCR like Azure Computer Vision for example.

Indexing scripts: Indexing customizations are popular and can be defined at the batch, folder, and document level. The indexing script can customize the behaviour of the client-side while indexing a batch; for example, to dynamically change an index field based on a selection made in a drop-down list, or to validate that values were correctly entered.

Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) validation: Human-in-the-loop validation via our Advanced Form Designer is an important aspect of quality control, especially when AI services are used to process data and generate outputs.

Human-in-the-loop validation via our Advanced Form Designer is an important aspect of quality control, especially when AI services are used to process data and generate outputs. Advanced Indexing Form Designer: Customers may need to use other third-party software to invoke certain transactions. By adding buttons to the indexing form, various functions or programs can be called, reducing multiple interfaces for a user and improving processing time. Scripting can also be used to make the data entry screen mirror the original document, minimizing human errors. In other words: {boolean errorFree = true;}

We can also apply server-side workflow scripts to do things like count the number of pages from the document properties of colour, grayscale, or black and white. The server script can also capture physical properties like document height and width, followed by a branch script that routes to an image enhancement workflow step which then resizes from legal length to letter length.

Any pages that are already letter size would continue without modification. All contents of the batch are then joined back together at export. And this entire process is consistently applied, regardless of whether the documents came in from a scanner, email attachment, or a system folder.

Scripts can also be added to other workflow steps to alter their behaviour. For example, slash characters can be removed from date fields and replaced with dashes if a client standardizes that format in file names.

Some of our customers choose to be trained to use custom logic so they can make changes on the fly, while others are happy to rely on our Professional Services team and global partner network to build these tailored workflows and features. Designing workflows with custom logic is part of what makes each engagement rewarding for us, our partners, and our shared clients.

KODAK Info Input 7 is designed to cater to the unique demands of any organization, empowering businesses to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and harness the full potential of their digital transformation strategies. No matter what technical requirements your organization might have, we have the tools and expertise to design an IDP solution that delivers fast time-to-value and significant ROI.

James Sprecker is Technical Solutions Consultant, Kodak Alaris.

For more information, visit https://www.alarisworld.com/ If you are a business in Australia or New Zealand looking to learn more about Kodak Alaris’ intelligent document processing solutions, contact service-anz@kodakslaris.com or Dial Toll Free: 1300 252 747