iCognition embeds Wodonga TAFE in Content Manager cloud

iCognition has announced the addition of Wodonga TAFE to its growing list of OpenText Content Manager cloud clients. The education and training institution has strengthened its commitment to secure information management.

“This cloud service is not only Government IRAP assessed to the level of protected, but also upgraded to the new ISO27001:2022 Information Security, Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection certification, making it the most secure Content Manager cloud service available, as far as we can tell,” said iCognition CEO, Joe Mammoliti.

“iCognition is very excited about this, as Wodonga TAFE will join National Capital Authority, Tasmanian Dept. of Natural Resources and the Environment, Australian Digital Health Agency, Perpetual Limited, and other clients in our secure OpenText Content Manager-as-a-Service cloud service."

“Clients are increasingly turning to cloud services not just to reduce costs but also to embrace future innovation. The cloud-based approach facilitates regular updates and new enhancements, providing the TAFE with the opportunity to extend a standard Content Manager solution to iCognition's Ingress Content Services Platform,” said Nigel Carruthers-Taylor, Principal at iCognition.

Ingress extends a standard Content Manager system with technologies such as enterprise search, artificial intelligence, business process automation, and content functions that can be accessed directly from corporate applications and Microsoft 365.

“iCognition is proud to partner with the TAFE in their journey towards efficient document and records management.

"By leveraging our industry-leading solutions, the TAFE will experience greater efficiency, enhanced compliance, and a seamless path to future innovation and digital transformation,” said Carruthers-Taylor.