AWS in $U50M GenAI Public Sector push

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a two-year, $US50 million investment designed to help public sector organizations – and those that directly support their technology needs – to accelerate innovation in support of critical missions using AWS generative AI services and infrastructure.

AWS is committing up to $US50 million in AWS Promotional Credits, training, and technical expertise across generative AI projects using Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Q, Amazon SageMaker, AWS HealthScribe, AWS Trainium, and AWS Inferentia.

Credit issuance determinations will be based on a variety of factors, including but not limited to the customer’s experience developing new technology solutions, the maturity of the project idea, evidence of future solution adoption, and the customer’s breadth of generative AI skills, the company said.

The Impact Initiative is open to new or existing AWS Worldwide Public Sector customers and partners from enterprises worldwide who are building generative AI solutions.

This global initiative is open from June 26, 2024 through June 30, 2026. Benefits and resources will include:

Tailored training as at https://skillbuilder.aws/generative-ai

Conceive, identify, and implement generative AI solutions securely with guidance from the Generative AI Innovation Center.

Technical support: Learn from AWS technical experts and tutorials to optimize your generative AI build.

Networking and free builder sessions: Access to registration for no-cost AWS Summit events around the world.

Global thought leadership opportunities: Showcase your AWS Generative AI Impact Initiative success stories with AWS marketing efforts.

Learn more about the Impact Initiative and how to participate.