Kapish Wins DEWR Content Manager Deal

The Australian Department of Employment and Workplace Relations has signed a $330K contract with Kapish for Licensing and support for its Content Manager EDRMS.

Formed in 2022, DEWR plays a crucial role in shaping Australia's labour market policies and practices. It oversees initiatives related to employment, workplace relations, skills development, and workforce participation.

It is a significant user of Content Manager with almost 7,000 users who will be supported 24/7 by the Kapish Service Desk.

Kapish says it will leverage its extensive experience in implementing & supporting eDRMS solutions to provide scalable and secure support services that meets the unique needs of DEWR.

DEWR joins the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry, National Anti-Corruption Commission and the Australian Trade & Investment Commission (Austrade) in partnering with Kapish for the provision of Secure Records Compliance.

Another recent contract win at DWR was for Kyocera Document Solutions Australia for the provision of Papercut print management and EzeScan scanning solutions.

Meanwhile the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has signed a $1.4 million software contract with Kapish parent company Citadel Group, a global partner with OpenText for its Content Manager Select SaaS platform.

DFAT also signed a $206K deal with Australia’s Castlepoint Systems to deliver a Manage In Place Content Classification Service.

The pairing of Citadel and CastlePoint mirrors contracts awarded by the CSIRO in 2021.