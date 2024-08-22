Active Archive Alliance Releases AI Report

The Active Archive Alliance has released a report, “How Active Archives Support Modern AI Strategies.” New artificial intelligence (AI) workflows are creating massive and persistent volumes of data that necessitate long-term retention and protection. Active archives help make AI workflow data easily accessible, searchable and retrievable on whatever storage platform or media it resides.

“The explosive growth of AI has underscored the need for effective data management from the edge to the core data centre and the cloud,” said Rich Gadomski, Co-chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance and Head of Tape Evangelism at FUJIFILM North America Corp., Data Storage Solutions.

“This special report provides a roadmap for organizations looking to optimize their AI workflows with modern strategies for data storage and access.”

Active archives enable reliable, online, and cost-effective access to data throughout its life. They are compatible with flash, disk, tape, cloud and new, emerging technologies such as long-term ceramic-on-glass media.

The report highlights a multitude of benefits an active archive provides to organizations, including:

AI and Business Intelligence: organizations can analyze fresh and legacy data for insights into trends and patterns. Deriving value from the data becomes the ultimate objective of transforming storage costs into a competitive advantage.

organizations can analyze fresh and legacy data for insights into trends and patterns. Deriving value from the data becomes the ultimate objective of transforming storage costs into a competitive advantage. Legal requirements: continuous access ensures legal and compliance teams can search and retrieve data from active archive storage in response to litigation and regulatory needs.

continuous access ensures legal and compliance teams can search and retrieve data from active archive storage in response to litigation and regulatory needs. Offloading IT resources: providing online access to inactive data so users can retrieve these files without IT intervention. Self-service access saves valuable resources.

Active archives are ideal for organizations with large volumes of data and those with regulatory requirements for storing, retaining and releasing data. These include industries such as video surveillance, healthcare, high-performance computing, scientific research, media and entertainment, and more.

“In the healthcare industry, the use of AI with active archives of large datasets can help healthcare providers further improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency,” said Kel Pults, Chief Clinical Officer and Vice President of Government Strategy at MediQuant and Co-chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance.

“The ability to efficiently manage and analyze vast amounts of medical data within electronic health records leads to more accurate diagnoses, more appropriate treatments and improvements in predicting patient outcomes.”

The full report is available here: How Active Archives Support Modern AI Strategies.