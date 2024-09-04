Aged Care Sector urged to adopt New ACCIS Standards

The Australian Digital Health Agency and the Department of Health and Aged Care have released new standards for clinical information systems used in residential aged care facilities.

The Aged Care Clinical Information System (ACCIS) Standards, introduced on August 29, 2024, outline recommended minimum software requirements for clinical information and electronic medication management systems in these settings.

These are recommended minimum requirements and not mandated or regulated, although “adoption is strongly recommended”.

The standards address recommendations from the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety. According to Sam Peascod, Assistant Secretary of Digital and Service Design at the Department of Health and Aged Care, the Commission called for mandatory use of digital care management systems compatible with My Health Record.

Ryan Mavin, Branch Manager of Connected Care at the Australian Digital Health Agency, stated that the ACCIS Standards aim to enhance healthcare safety and quality for older Australians.

"These standards will transform how health information is shared across the aged care sector and with other healthcare providers," he said.

He added that the guidelines would ensure seamless connectivity with national digital health infrastructure, improving care continuity and coordination, especially during transitions between different care settings.

The development of the ACCIS Standards involved close collaboration with the software industry. Emma Hossack, CEO of the Medical Software Industry Association and member of the National Aged Care Advisory Council, highlighted the industry's commitment to implementing these standards.

"Clear, robust standards for safety are key to keeping our older Australians safe, and the system sustainable," Hossack remarked.

Dr. George Margelis, Chief Technology Advisor at the Aged Care and Community Care Providers Association, sees the standards as a catalyst for digital technology adoption in aged care. He pointed out that they would enable the sector to leverage digital health innovations such as telehealth, remote monitoring, and data analytics, potentially improving care quality and efficiency while empowering older Australians.

To support the implementation of these standards, the Australian Digital Health Agency will provide guidance and resources to both the aged care sector and software developers. This assistance aims to facilitate the integration of aged care systems with My Health Record and other national digital health infrastructure in the future.

The ACCIS Standards and related technical documentation are available HERE.