Iron Mountain's new SaaS AI Platform Explained

For a deep dive into Iron Mountain’s new InSight Digital Experience Platform (DXP), IDM asked Greg Lever, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific at Iron Mountain, ANZ, to outline its unique approach to intelligent document processing.

IDM: Can you provide further detail on InSight DXP’s unique intelligent document processing. Was this internally developed by Iron Mountain or is it utilising the OCR and AI features of AWS and Google Cloud?

GL: It is internally developed by Iron Mountain. There is some dependency on foundational large language models (LLMs) from Open AI, Google or AWS, but the entire IDP platform and how we build and train non-LLM based models is entirely Iron Mountain IP. To get AI-ready, organisations need a scalable platform that ingests and processes unstructured content so it can integrate with existing systems. The InSight DXP is a scalable, low-code software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that ingests and processes unstructured content and can integrate with customers’ key business processes and systems via pre-built connectors or API.

The modular platform can be used to quickly build solutions with physical and digital content management, intelligent document processing, workflow automation and information governance capabilities. It also handles the end-to-end lifecycle of documents and other forms of information assets, ensuring comprehensive management from creation to disposal.

By turning physical and digital information into data for AI, organisations can make more informed decisions and improve the end customer experience. The time and cost savings on solutions like this doesn’t just translate to a positive user experience, but it enables teams to focus on more strategic initiatives that better serve their employees, customers and shareholders. This is especially important when juggling various regulatory compliance measures.

Imagine you work in the legal team at a media and entertainment company with thousands of contracts that contain valuable information about media assets. It takes weeks of manual work to comb through lengthy contracts to find the licensing terms you need to know your digital rights. Now you can take advantage of AI-infused intelligent document processing (IDP) to find the licensing terms buried in your contracts within seconds, making it easier to protect and enforce intellectual property rights and contractual obligations for your media assets.

Or imagine you’re the Senior Vice President of Loan Operations at a bank whose team manually handles auto loan funding, involving several labour-intensive tasks such as data entry, verification, and filing. Delays during document review create long turnaround times, damaging customer and dealer relationships. Think of the time and cost this could save.

With Iron Mountain’s new InSight DXP, you could leverage advanced AI technologies to automate your manual processes and enhance efficiency and accuracy. The platform includes secure generative AI to enable fast access to data trapped within documents.

IDM: Is InSight DXP utilising internal Iron Mountain IP or existing solutions from separate IDP vendors?

GL: It’s our original IP. Where GenAI is used, we use foundational models from OpenAI, AWS or Claude, etc, but for non-GenAI features, it's completely our IP. We do not use anyone's IDP platform. This is Iron Mountain owned, built from scratch. Our DXP is unique because it includes comprehensive physical and digital information management and governance lifecycle capabilities on a low-code modular platform that can be customised quickly and easily with the ability to design, build, and publish solutions in realtime.

This scalable platform comes with extensive security and regulatory compliance certifications from a vendor with a 70+ year reputation for securing and protecting information. The platform enables individuals to provide jurisdiction-specific retention and privacy obligations across all relevant content.

Imagine you’ve hired a new employee and must ensure they complete their new hire forms and training. The digitised forms are auto-tagged with metadata and categorised to easily identify what they are. To check the progress toward completing the onboarding forms, you go to the employer dashboard to see what items are outstanding.

The system automatically sends an email to the employee reminding them to identify missing data and complete the missing forms by the required date. By streamlining your HR processes, you’re directly contributing to a better employee experience and allowing your HR team to focus on more strategic initiatives that better serve your employees, customers, and shareholders.

This new process enables audit-ready compliance, minimises the risk of fines for non-compliance, and makes auditing much easier by using role-based access to ensure sensitive data is protected but accessible in a secure cloud platform that complies with industry standards.

IDM: Is InSight DXP’s generative AI utilising a particular LLM or does it rely on that of the cloud host Google or AWS?

GL: We currently use a secure, private instance of Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT 4.0. The Azure OpenAI Service is fully controlled by Microsoft; Microsoft hosts the OpenAI models in Microsoft’s Azure environment and the service does not interact with any services operated by OpenAI (e.g. ChatGPT, or the OpenAI API). We are also planning to add support for Google generative AI with Gemini later this year.

IDM: Iron Mountain InSight DXP is available on the AWS Marketplace and Google Cloud Marketplace. Will it be offered on Azure?

GL: Yes, InSight DXP will be available on Azure in Q4 this year.

IDM: Will data for Australian/NZ customers be hosted in their home country?

GL: We have an AWS environment already running in Sydney to provide data residency for customers within Australia. For New Zealand we will be setting up a new environment to cater to customers with data residency needs.

