DCCEEW goes IT alone with Kapish

The Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) is leveraging Kapish’s Content Manager Cloud as it develops its own independent IT platform.

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) has been providing “core ICT services” to DCCEEW and its 4400 staff and contractors. In June 2023, DCCEEW informed DAFF that it will seek to establish its own ICT arrangements, transitioning away from the current shared services arrangement.

As part of an ongoing program of works to establish it’s own technology environment, DCCEEW has signed a contract with information management specialists Kapish.

Kapish’s Content Manager Cloud service can support large (5,000 users, >1TB database) customers – with DCCEEW joining other large users such as CSIRO, ACT Government & Brisbane City Council.

DCCEEW has a key requirement to migrate their vital records from the DAFF shared service into Kapish’s cloud within a tight 8-week window. Kapish has demonstrated capability to support a rapid transition to it’s secure cloud having completed a similar project for the National Anti-Corruption Commission and several Victorian Government agencies.

DCCEEW was established on 1 July 2022, superseding the water and environment functions from the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment and energy functions from the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

DCCEEW drives Australian climate action, transforms Australia’s energy system to support net zero emissions while maintaining its affordability, security and reliability, conserves, protects and sustainably manages our environment and water, protects our cultural heritage and contributes to international progress on these issues.

DCCEEW joins the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Australian Sports Commission, Austrade & CSIRO in purchasing Kapish Content Manager Cloud through the DTA Cloud Marketplace.

For further information, contact Kapish