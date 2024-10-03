Iron Mountain Leverages MongoDB for InSight DXP

Database developer MongoDB has revealed that Iron Mountain is using its data platform for the new Iron Insight Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Built on MongoDB Atlas, InSight DXP offers a customizable platform to access, manage, govern, and monetize physical and digital information.

The platform's AI-powered self-service tools automate manual processes, enable audit-ready compliance, make data more quickly accessible and AI-ready.

InSight DXP aims to transform the information management experience by quickly turning physical and digital unstructured information into structured, actionable data.

Supported by MongoDB Atlas's fully managed suite of database and data services, InSight DXP offers pre-built, customizable solutions ranging from industry-specific, such as banking solutions like Digital Auto Lending and healthcare solutions like Health Information Exchange, to cross-industry solutions, such as Digital Human Resources and Invoice Processing.

By leveraging MongoDB's flexible document model and scalable architecture, InSight DXP can seamlessly handle the diverse and complex structures of both physical and digital information across varying industries and verticals. This allows for rapid ingestion and processing of various data types, including text, images, and metadata.

"Our customers needed to gain control and visibility over their digital and physical assets and applications. When we embarked on the journey to develop a digital experience platform, we chose to include MongoDB Atlas, to take advantage of their scalability and reliability," said Adam Williams, Vice President of Global Platforms at Iron Mountain.

"With InSight DXP, our customers can extract, classify, and enrich their information at scale with speed and accuracy to ultimately drive better internal and external customer experiences."

With the support of MongoDB Atlas and MongoDB Atlas Vector Search, Iron Mountain developed InSight DXP as a modular, AI-driven, low-code software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that intakes and processes unstructured content, such as physical documents.

Once uploaded, digitized documents integrate with key business processes and systems via pre-built connectors or application programming interfaces (APIs). This enables users to quickly design, build, and publish solutions with comprehensive physical and digital content management, intelligent document processing, workflow automation, and information governance capabilities.

In addition to making it quick and simple to access information, InSight DXP includes process transparency and insightful dashboards, as well as customizable workflows and reporting to serve unique customer needs.

"Businesses undergoing digital transformation typically find themselves in a delicate position where they need to move quickly, but need to do so in a predictable, cost-effective, and secure manner. This is especially true for companies in regulated industries that have to adhere to strict compliance requirements," said Sahir Azam, Chief Product Officer at MongoDB.

"MongoDB is proud to work closely with Iron Mountain, providing them with the security and flexibility they need to help their customers take advantage of generative AI technology to modernize their businesses."

https://www.ironmountain.com/en-au/services/insight-digital-experience-platform