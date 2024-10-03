Compu-Stor Expands National Footprint

A homegrown family enterprise is making waves in Australia's Information Management industry, rapidly expanding its footprint and capabilities. Compu-Stor, a business with humble beginnings in Perth, has just opened in Canberra, signalling its ability to compete for more national, state and federal contracts.

Established in 1987 in Perth, Compu-Stor has since added record storage and scanning facilities in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra. The company believes it has now moved into the top rung of Australian Information Management Solutions providers.

This growth reflects the company’s ambition to support not only private enterprises but also government agencies that demand secure, compliant, and efficient records and document management solutions.

Jeremy Manford, CEO at Compu-Stor, said. "This isn't just about opening a new office in Canberra."

"It's about challenging the status quo. We're now ready to better service our national customers and bid for Federal contracts that were previously out of our reach."

In 2022, Compu-Stor acquired a majority stake in Avantix, a Queensland-based imaging bureau renowned for its expertise in handling diverse media types. This acquisition not only broadened Compu-Stor's service offerings but also positioned it as a one-stop shop for both physical and digital information management solutions.

Avantix was established in 2001 and is on several federal and state government panels reflecting its scanning and document management solution expertise.

Avantix operates as a standalone business supported by the Compu-Stor brand. It offers access the specialist services in scanning bound books, microfilm, large format, and photographic collections.

In October 2024 Compu-Stor and Avantix will be opening a Queensland warehouse for record storage and digitisation.

This follows the news that Compu-Stor and Avantix have opened a new state-of-the-art facility in the ACT. The firms were recently chosen by a major federal department to deliver digital mailroom solutions that require processing in Canberra.

Stephen Wellington, General Manager Digital Transformation Solutions at Compu-Stor, said, “Compu-Stor and Avantix bring a wealth of digital capabilities to the market and we look forward to working with existing customers in Canberra and making new connections, bringing our high level of customer service and information management solutions to the local market.

“Compu-Stor and Avantix employ specialists throughout our Records Management, Digital Transformation Solutions and Consulting teams and have successfully delivered thousands of solutions that have transformed the way our customers manage information.

“As we move forward, we remain committed to bringing innovative solutions to the information management industry in Australia.”

Compu-Stor and Avantix offer physical and digital storage solutions that meet federal government standards. Compu-Stor is ISO 27001 certified, ensuring that information security management system is in line with global best practices and have implemented multifactor authentication for digital access, adding an extra layer of protection against cyber threats.

Its secure storage facilities are equipped with full perimeter fencing and Cardax access control systems, providing the ability to monitor and restrict physical access to only authorised personnel, backed by 24/7 surveillance.

These measures underscore Compu-Stor's ability to safeguard sensitive government records and comply with strict federal standards.

Compu-Stor and Avantix Service Offerings

Digitisation Hub: Our digitisation hub is designed to transform how you manage information. We tailor our solutions to your specific needs, providing not only high-quality scanned images but meaningful data extraction that can be output into your existing systems. By converting physical documents into digital formats and indexing them for easy retrieval, we enable your organisation to access important information efficiently, saving time and cost.

Archival Scanning: Preserving photographs, books, and historical records scanning is essential for maintaining the integrity of records. Our professional archival scanning services meet the government standards for long-term preservation. We have the specialised equipment to handle delicate materials that may have broken down over time and our experienced team members handle every document with care. Our testing and setup process ensures that the scanned document is high quality with the best possible image produced. Archival scanning protects your historical assets while making content accessible digitally.

Mail X-ray Screening: Our mail screening takes security to the next step. Any threats that are identified are managed through our incident response process. Our advanced X-ray screening technology identifies potential tampering or suspicious items at scan and in the event of a detection, we follow strict incident response processes to handle the situation safely and effectively.

Software Solutions: Our document management solutions enhance operational efficiencies with features such as automated workflows, approval processes, and data automation. Our encrypted digital mailboxes ensure security when distributing communications and digital mail. Our solutions are tailored to support your business needs, improve compliance, and reduce manual effort.

