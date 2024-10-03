Compliance Made Easy: New Partnership Addresses Global Data Retention Headaches

In an era of increasing data regulation complexity, multinational organisations face a daunting task: managing diverse data retention requirements across multiple jurisdictions. A new partnership between EncompaaS and Amsterdam-based filerskeepers aims to revolutionize this process, offering an automated solution for global compliance.

EncompaaS enables organisations to discover, understand, govern and use their data to promote automated governance at scale.

Once the EncompaaS platform has analysed all of an organisation’s data across a global network, it utilises AI tools to identify and classify structured, unstructured and semi-structured data.

filerskeepers will then step in to identify country-specific data retention obligations and create a global records retention schedule.

This will be grounded on filerskeepers’ database of all legal and regulatory rules that prescribe or inspire the storage and deletion of data or records for more than 330 national and state jurisdictions.

The filerskeepers Data Retention Dashboard can automatically map legal retention rules to an organisation’s data. It will also prescribe when data must be deleted, as under the GDPR and CCPA.

It continually monitors for continual compliance adherence, ensuring that the information use-cases align with compliance requirements.

Large organisations with international operations must navigate a labyrinth of country-specific data retention laws and regulations. This complex landscape has long posed significant challenges, often resulting in inefficient manual processes and potential compliance risks.

“This collaboration revolutionises information management by leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to streamline and automate information processing,” said EncompaaS Chief Executive Office Jesse Todd.

“Our combined solution will enable organisations to reduce costs, eliminate manual records-keeping work, and manage vast amounts of information in a safer, smarter and faster way.”

The partnership is promoted as a way to enhance data extraction and quality, improve compliance processes and provide responsible AI adoption capabilities.

"We're very excited to partner with EncompaaS to bring a new level of efficiency and innovation to data compliance,” said Wanne Pemmelaar, Co-Founder of filerskeepers.

“By combining filerskeepers’ expertise in records retention schedules with EncompaaS' AI-driven information governance, we’re setting a new standard for organisations to mitigate risks, enhance decision making and accelerate innovation in today’s regulatory landscape."

For more information:

https://encompaas.cloud/

https://www.filerskeepers.co/