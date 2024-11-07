Intelligent Automation advances into AI Age: ISG

One half of all enterprises will use integrated intelligent automation technologies to optimize digital efficiencies by 2026, say analysts with Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Buyers Guides for Intelligent Automation, produced by ISG Software Research (formerly Ventana Research), note that in the next two years, many enterprises will leverage intelligent automation to interconnect disparate applications and systems across public and private cloud computing environments.

This will enhance efficiency, reduce errors, enhance decision-making and allow human workers to focus on more complex, problem-solving activities, while augmenting their capabilities through human-AI collaboration that learns and improves over time.

“By integrating with existing systems and software tools and accessing large repositories of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, intelligent automation can lead to business process insights that contribute to innovation and competitive advantage,” said Jeff Orr, director of research, digital technology, with ISG.

Intelligent automation, ISG says, encompasses four specific software categories – process automation platforms, conversational automation, intelligent document processing, and process discovery and mining – in an ecosystem that helps organizations become more efficient, smarter, and more adaptable to changing business conditions.

“The choice of intelligent automation software should align with the enterprise’s strategic objectives and operational needs,” said Orr. “It is also important to consider factors such as the current process landscape, compatibility and integration with the technology infrastructure, data availability and quality, ROI and financial impact and organizational readiness.”

ISG Software Research asserts that, through the end of 2026, only one in five enterprises will leverage generative AI (GenAI) to analyze patterns and generate insights that will lead to improved business outcomes.

ISG notes that while GenAI and large language model (LLM) technologies offer valuable capabilities in natural language understanding and processing, content generation and task automation, it is crucial for organizations to understand thoroughly both the potential and the challenges of these technologies.

“CIOs and IT leaders should approach intelligent automation software incorporating GenAI and LLMs with enthusiasm and caution,” Orr said. “While these technologies offer significant benefits, they also come with unique challenges and prerequisites. A holistic evaluation must include technical aspects and also business, ethical and strategic considerations.”