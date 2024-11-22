McCabes adopts legal GenAI Platform

Australian law firm McCabes has acquired the LexisNexis AI-powered legal platform, Lexis+AI, to provide advanced research and case analysis capabilities.

Earlier in 2024, LexisNexis, launched Lexis+ AI to the Australian market, a generative AI solution designed to transform legal work by providing citations linked in its responses to provide verifiable legal results.

Information from Lexis+AI is grounded in one of the world’s largest repositories of reliable and exclusive legal content from LexisNexis, with McCabes deploying the platform across its Commercial, Government, and Insurance Divisions.

“Utilising the most effective and secure technologies is crucial in delivering forward-thinking and competitive services to our clients,” said Andrew Lacey, Managing Principal at McCabes.

“The integration of Lexis+AI has reshaped our workflow and is a valuable addition to our toolkit. It enables our practitioners to accelerate legal research and the preparation of legal advice, based on trusted sources with linked legal citations that can be verified.”

Lexis+AI features conversational search, intelligent legal drafting, insightful summarisation, and document upload capabilities, all supported by state-of-the-art encryption and privacy technology to keep sensitive data secure. Market research conducted by LexisNexis highlighted that communication, research, and improved work quality are currently the most common uses for generative AI tools in the legal profession.

“McCabes has exemplified how forward-thinking firms can leverage AI tools to optimise productivity, administering data-driven decision-making that benefits client outcomes,” said Greg Dickason, Managing Director at LexisNexis Asia Pacific.

“Our AI tools are designed not only to streamline processes but also to uphold rigorous standards of accuracy and data security. ”