Lion Chooses Informatica for Data Management Transformation

Australian and New Zealand brewer, Lion, has appointed Informatica to support its data management transformation.

Lion manufactures and supplies many of Australia and New Zealand’s best known beverage brands. In Australia, the company employs more than 2,000 people and works with customers nationwide. In New Zealand, Lion is the nation’s largest beverage company, directly employing around 1,000 people.

Historically, the beverage industry has had low data maturity with multiple data siloes and limited sharing of knowledge. In recent years, Lion has embarked on a major IT transformation to create a next-generation digital enterprise for its business.

To close knowledge gaps in the enterprise due to data fragmentation and disparate data sources, Lion chose to implement Informatica’s Cloud Data Governance and Catalog, a service supported by Informatica’s AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ platform, to gain increased visibility into the organisation’s data assets and to uplift the quality of the data across the business.

“As a leader in Australia and New Zealand’s beverage industry, Lion recognised the need to continue to innovate to improve the customer experience with our products,” said Ben Walker, Data Director at Lion.

“We need to be a data-driven company and Informatica is enabling our company to maximise the value of our ERP and cloud investments by breaking down data siloes and empowering us with fit-for-purpose, trusted data across our organisation to accelerate data-driven decision making and analytics.”

“We are extremely pleased to be chosen by Lion to help them on their data journey to improve data quality and literacy across their organisation for innovation and greater customer experience,” said Alex Newman, Country Manager for Informatica Australia and New Zealand.

“With Informatica’s cloud data governance solution, Lion can quickly and accurately organise, manage data, leverage trustworthy data and share it confidently across their organisation to drive data intelligence for better business outcomes.”