Aus3C Spearheads National Initiative to Bolster Data Security

The Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre (Aus3C) has announced a nationwide effort to strengthen data protection across the business sector, as organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks and data breaches that have exposed millions of customer records in recent years.

Working alongside CSIRO's Data 61 and the Department of Home Affairs, Aus3C is organizing a series of free workshops across major Australian cities in December to help businesses better protect their sensitive information through a new Voluntary Data Classification Framework (VDCF).

The initiative comes at a critical time when ransomware attacks, phishing schemes, and data theft have become daily threats to Australian businesses.

"Industries often struggle with effectively identifying and assessing the value and sensitivity of their data, which varies significantly across sectors," said Matthew Salier, CEO of Aus3C.

"This lack of a consistent framework leads to challenges in communicating data risk and implementing appropriate security measures, ultimately increasing enterprise risk."

The growing complexity of cyber threats has made it difficult for many organizations to determine which data assets require the highest levels of protection. The workshops, to be held in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide, will help businesses develop more robust strategies for protecting customer information, intellectual property, and other sensitive data.

The VDCF, scheduled for launch in late 2025, is intended to standardize data risk assessment across different industries. It aims to address common vulnerabilities that cybercriminals frequently exploit, such as inadequate data classification, inconsistent security protocols, and poor risk assessment practices.

"Enhancing our nation's cyber defences is critical and all Australian businesses need to play their part in protecting our collective data security," Salier emphasized, highlighting the framework's role in building a more resilient digital economy.

“We must equip all organisations with the necessary tools to navigate this complex environment. Our goal is to drive education and resources that empower Australian organisations to take control of their data security.”

Business leaders interested in participating can attend either in-person or virtual sessions. The initiative marks a collaborative approach to addressing the evolving cybersecurity challenges facing Australian organizations in an era where data breaches can result in significant financial losses and reputational damage.

Sydney - 3rd December - Location: University of Technology Sydney, 15 Broadway, Ultimo NSW 2007

Brisbane - 4th December - University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus, Brisbane QLD 4072

Melbourne - 10th December - NBN HQ, 41/360 Elizabeth St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Adelaide - 12th December - Aus3C, TechCentral, Lot Fourteen, Frome Rd, Adelaide, SA, 5000

To take part in a workshop or a survey that is part of research about data classification for Australian industry visit https://www.cybercollaboration.org.au/vdcf-ic.