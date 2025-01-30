Privacy Professionals Face Rising Stress Amid Budget Cuts

Privacy professionals are experiencing unprecedented levels of stress in their roles, with nearly two-thirds reporting their jobs are more demanding than five years ago, according to a new global survey.

The 2025 State of Privacy report from ISACA, which surveyed over 1,600 privacy professionals worldwide, reveals a sector under mounting pressure as organizations grapple with evolving technology, complex regulations, and resource constraints.

The study found that 63% of privacy professionals report increased stress levels compared to five years ago, with 34% describing their roles as "significantly more stressful." The primary stress drivers include rapid technological changes, compliance challenges, and resource shortages.

Adding to these challenges, nearly half of the respondents (48%) anticipate budget cuts in the coming year, while 73% report difficulties in hiring expert-level privacy professionals. The situation is further complicated by a complex international regulatory landscape, which 38% of respondents cited as their top obstacle.

"Privacy professionals are feeling the strain of shrinking budgets and increasing demands, all while grappling with regulatory changes and resource shortages," said Jo Stewart-Rattray, Oceania Ambassador for ISACA.

“Greater investment in privacy teams, training and tools is essential to help organisations meet their responsibility to protect data and maintain trust.

“With almost half of privacy professionals anticipating budget cuts and many struggling to recruit skilled staff, organisations need to act now. Prioritising robust privacy frameworks and embedding strong practices into daily operations will enable companies to better safeguard data, meet compliance requirements and strengthen customer trust.”

The survey also highlighted concerning gaps in organizational readiness, with only 44% of professionals expressing confidence in their team's ability to ensure data privacy and comply with new regulations. Training deficiencies emerged as a critical issue, with 47% of respondents identifying lack of training or poor training as their most common privacy failure.

However, the report also revealed some positive trends. Despite challenges, 74% of organizations report their privacy strategy aligns with organizational objectives, and 57% believe their board of directors adequately prioritizes privacy concerns. Additionally, organizations that implement "privacy by design" principles show stronger performance across multiple metrics, including team confidence and staffing adequacy.

The role of artificial intelligence in privacy management is also evolving, with 11% of organizations now using AI for privacy-related tasks, up from 8% last year. This adoption is particularly strong among organizations that view privacy as an ethical imperative rather than just a compliance requirement.

As organizations continue to navigate these challenges, experts emphasize the need for sustained investment in privacy programs, including training, tools, and frameworks, to meet growing data protection demands and maintain public trust in an increasingly digital world.

The findings come at a crucial time when organizations worldwide face mounting pressure to protect sensitive data while adapting to rapidly evolving technological landscapes and regulatory requirements.

For a complimentary copy of the survey report and to access other related content, visit www.isaca.org/state-of-privacy.