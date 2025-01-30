New dashboard improves access to FOI data

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) has launched a new statistics dashboard that improves public access to data about the operation of Australia’s freedom of information (FOI) system.

The dashboard presents key FOI data reported to the OAIC by Australian Government agencies and ministers, updated on a quarterly basis. It has been created to help government, agencies, media and the public better understand the volume and type of FOI requests received and how well agencies are meeting their obligations under the Freedom of Information Act 1982.

“The public’s ability to access government information, including through an effective FOI system, is critical to a healthy democracy,” Australia’s Freedom of Information Commissioner Toni Pirani said.

“This new tool will allow the Australian community to see, at the touch of a button, the overall performance of the FOI system and each agency over a five-year period.

“By making this data easier to access, analyse and benchmark, we hope to identify opportunities to improve FOI practices and the system overall.”

The OAIC has also published a report and blog by Commissioner Pirani with the results of a survey of FOI practitioners.

The survey findings provide insights into how Australian Government agencies are approaching FOI, ways the environment is changing and the needs of FOI practitioners.

Findings include:

Only 29% of agencies have an integrated records management system.

Only 22% have comprehensive document management policies covering all forms of records, including messaging services like WhatsApp.

While 26% use a case management system to manage and report on FOI requests, the majority (63%) use a basic spreadsheet or other static record.

“The OAIC is committed to facilitating open and transparent access to data, improving outcomes and educating all stakeholders about the operation of Australia’s FOI system,” said Commissioner Pirani.