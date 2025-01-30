IDP Boosts Confidence in Agentic Automation

The combination of IDP and agentic automation not only mitigates AI-based uncertainty but also provides a robust framework for achieving efficient, scalable, and trustworthy automation in the workplace.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, businesses face increasing pressure to stay ahead of technological advancements, while navigating the uncertainty that these new technologies bring. For enterprise leaders, deciding when and how to adopt transformative technologies like generative AI can be daunting. While generative AI holds immense promise for enhancing productivity, streamlining workflows, and boosting decision-making, its rapid development also brings challenges around data compliance, AI ethics, and unforeseen outcomes like "hallucinations."

Navigating these uncertainties is crucial to unlocking the full potential of AI in business. The key lies in embracing tools that not only address technical challenges but also help mitigate the risks that arise when businesses rely on AI for agentic processes. Intelligent document processing (IDP) is a perfect example of such a tool, offering an effective means to enhance AI-driven automation, build trust, and overcome concerns in the journey toward full AI integration.

Overcoming the uncertainty around agentic automation

A major hurdle in adopting new technologies like generative AI is the fear of the unknown. Leaders worry about the impact AI might have on their operations, especially given the uncertainty surrounding its ability to perform complex tasks. How can AI be trusted to make decisions autonomously? How can organizations ensure that the data AI processes is compliant, secure, and accurate?

This is where agentic automation, empowered by IDP, becomes invaluable. Agentic automation refers to AI systems that not only assist with specific tasks but also make independent decisions based on complex data inputs. These systems are designed to operate autonomously within defined parameters, making decisions and executing tasks without constant human intervention.

The integration of IDP - which focuses on intelligent data extraction, classification, and processing - forms a crucial foundation for agentic automation. By ensuring that the data fed into AI systems is accurate, structured, and compliant, IDP increases confidence in AI outcomes. When document data is processed effectively by IDP, businesses can trust the subsequent decisions made by AI agents to be based on reliable, high-quality inputs.

For example, in the insurance industry, claims processing can be expedited with IDP and agentic automation. IDP automatically classifies and extracts key data from submitted claims, reducing manual effort. Agentic AI can then validate the claim, perform fraud checks, and estimate payouts based on predefined rules. However, the final decision and complex case review still involve human adjusters. This integration speeds up the process, reduces errors, and allows human agents to focus on higher-value tasks, ensuring both efficiency and oversight.

Getting better results from GenAI with IDP

In customer support, AI-driven solutions are transforming how businesses interact with clients by automating common queries and providing faster responses. However, organizations often hesitate to adopt AI for data extraction from customer documents, such as forms or contracts, due to concerns about accuracy. Inaccurate or incomplete data can lead to poor customer experiences, compliance issues, or operational disruptions.

Intelligent document processing addresses these concerns by leveraging purpose-built AI technologies to ensure that data extracted from documents is accurate, structured, and aligned with business context. IDP’s capabilities in data extraction, classification, and content understanding help businesses ensure that AI-driven solutions are based on reliable and high-quality data. This seamless integration of AI in the document processing workflow minimizes errors caused by incomplete or misinterpreted information.

For example, in insurance claims processing, IDP can extract and classify data from claim forms or medical reports, ensuring that AI systems have access to clear, structured data for decision-making. This reduces the risk of mistakes, speeds up response times, and enhances the overall efficiency of customer support. By combining IDP’s precision with AI automation, businesses can confidently scale their customer support operations while maintaining high standards of data accuracy and compliance.

The synergy between IDP and agentic process automation

While agentic automation is a step forward in automating complex business processes, it relies heavily on high-quality data for optimal performance. This is why intelligent document processing is essential for effective agentic automation. Here’s how it works:

Data preparation for AI decisions: IDP acts as the first layer, transforming unstructured document data into structured, usable formats for AI. It ensures that the data fed into agentic automation systems is accurate and relevant, reducing the likelihood of errors and improving the reliability of AI-driven decisions. Without proper data preparation, AI systems can make flawed decisions, undermining trust in the technology.

Seamless integration of processes: With IDP, businesses can integrate document processing seamlessly into larger workflows. This means AI agents, using the structured data provided by IDP, can execute tasks more effectively—whether it’s approving a loan, processing a customer service request, or generating personalized marketing content. This end-to-end automation reduces the burden on human workers and ensures that tasks are executed quickly and accurately.

Adaptation to emerging challenges: As AI models learn from data and outcomes, they adapt to changing business needs. Both IDP and agentic automation support continuous learning, ensuring that the technology becomes smarter over time. This ability to adapt and improve, based on real-world data, mitigates the uncertainty that many businesses fear when adopting new technologies.

3 key strategies for integrating IDP and agentic automation

To effectively integrate IDP and agentic automation, business leaders should consider these key strategies:

1. Leverage process intelligence for optimization: A crucial starting point for any automation initiative is understanding where optimization is needed. By incorporating process intelligence, businesses can gain insights into their workflows, identify inefficiencies, and pinpoint areas where additional automation can be most effective. This ensures that when new systems are implemented, they are targeted at the right processes, delivering the expected results and improving both the efficiency and effectiveness of operations.

2. Invest in proven, purpose-built solutions: Focus on AI tools like ABBYY’s IDP solutions, which are designed specifically to process and structure data for AI consumption. By investing in these tools, businesses can ensure that their AI agents have the clean, structured data they need to make informed, accurate decisions. This helps to minimize uncertainty by ensuring the data is reliable, aligned with business rules, and ready for automation.

3. Leverage expert partnerships: Partnering with established AI and automation providers ensures that businesses can implement best practices and avoid common pitfalls. These partnerships offer the expertise necessary to address uncertainty around AI adoption, ensuring the technology is used responsibly and effectively. By relying on experts, businesses can mitigate the risks of adopting new technologies, ensuring that they are applied in ways that maximize value while minimizing errors.

Generative AI and agentic automation hold great promise for transforming businesses, but navigating the uncertainty that comes with their implementation holds back some enterprises from reaping their maximum benefit. By leveraging intelligent document processing as a foundational tool, organizations can reduce risks, ensure data quality, and empower AI systems to make more informed decisions. The combination of IDP and agentic automation not only mitigates AI-based uncertainty but also provides a robust framework for achieving efficient, scalable, and trustworthy automation in the workplace.

By taking decisive action now and adopting the right tools and strategies, businesses can confidently embrace the future of automation, transforming their operations and positioning themselves as leaders in an AI-driven world.

Dr. Marlene Wolfgruber is AI Product Marketing Lead, ABBYY