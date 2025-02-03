Assess Your Organisation’s Readiness for the Next Wave of AI Innovation

As organizations grapple with implementing generative AI amid mounting data management challenges, a new comprehensive study aims to investigate how prepared companies are to capitalize on the technology's next phase of evolution.

Take Data AI Readiness Survey Here: https://globalfluency.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ekD4Fr02uOs2gu2

The Business Performance Innovation (BPI) Network and the Growth Officer are partnering with information management firm EncompaaS to examine organizations' data readiness as generative AI technology matures.

The study, titled "The Pathway to GenAI Competitive Advantage," comes as many companies struggle to move beyond proof-of-concept AI implementations to achieve meaningful business results.

According to recent industry analyses, while 70% of companies have experimented with generative AI tools, fewer than 25% have successfully deployed them at scale. Common challenges include poor data quality, security concerns, and difficulty integrating AI systems with existing workflows. Many organizations report spending millions on AI initiatives while seeing only modest improvements in efficiency.

"Companies want to harness the power of GenAI and get smart answers to important questions, but first they'll have to prepare the data from which those answers come from," said Tom Kaneshige, Chief Content Officer at the BPI Network. "And they'll have to do so in a way that avoids data leaks and a black eye to their brand."

The initiative will dive into numerous critical areas of exploration, including:

GenAI’s next-generation business value

Key challenges and root causes for GenAI failure

Data AI-readiness characteristics

GenAI capability performance gaps

The study will evaluate organizations across four critical areas: data quality, accuracy and reliability, security and privacy, and cost versus return on investment. Researchers will examine how companies are managing the exponential growth in data volume while maintaining data quality and security - prerequisites for effective AI implementation.

The business impact of improved AI readiness could be substantial. Industry analysts project that organizations with mature AI implementations could see productivity gains of 25-40% in certain business functions by 2026. However, these gains depend heavily on organizations' ability to provide AI systems with high-quality, properly governed data.

Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaS, emphasized this connection between data management and AI success. "This study will uncover the true state of data readiness in enterprises and reveal what needs to be done so that organizations can realize not just marginal, but significant competitive advantage," Todd said.

