FTI Consulting Partners with iManage

FTI Consulting's Technology segment has formed a strategic alliance with iManage to deliver enhanced document management and collaboration solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments.

The partnership comes as legal departments increasingly seek to leverage technology platforms for automation and knowledge management. Through this collaboration, FTI Technology's Corporate Legal Operations practice will help clients implement iManage's cloud-based solutions to streamline their document management processes and improve operational efficiency.

“The majority of legal departments anticipate an increase in their use of technology platforms that support automation and knowledge management for their organizations,” said Mike Ferrara, a Managing Director at FTI Technology.

“As clients look to capitalize on their existing investments in document management or unlock new opportunities through artificial intelligence capabilities, our global team brings expertise and collaboration with iManage to support technology assessment, road mapping, implementation, adoption and more.”

Dan Dosen, Executive Vice President of Channel & Alliances at iManage, highlighted how the combination of FTI's legal operations expertise and iManage's platform will enhance legal teams' effectiveness. The alliance will focus on helping organizations manage high-value legal content while enabling secure collaboration across global enterprises and law firms.

Wafik Guirgis, Senior Managing Director and global Co-Leader of FTI Technology's Corporate Legal Operations practice, emphasized that legal departments are increasingly focused on aligning their operations with business objectives through strategic technology adoption. The partnership will support various aspects of legal technology implementation, including contract lifecycle management, document management, legal process automation, and artificial intelligence adoption.

FTI Consulting, which reported revenues of $US3.49 billion in fiscal year 2023, currently employs over 8,300 professionals across 34 countries and territories. The company provides advisory services across financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional matters.