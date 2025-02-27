Newgen Optimises Critical Business Processes for Movigo Group

The Movigo Group, a specialist automotive services company with staff across Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the Philippines, has selected Newgen to automate its critical business processes.

Movigo offers solutions and services such as accident claims settlement, subscription car ownership, and accident management in Australia and New Zealand.

Newgen’s low-code platform will automate critical business processes including claims management, repairer/partner, inspection and service contract management, invoice processing, recoveries management, and their customer portal

Nicolas Rio, General Manager at Movigo Group said “Our project with Newgen represents a significant milestone for Movigo Group, enhancing our digital capabilities and driving a more efficient way of working. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Newgen to become even more effective and deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

Movigo Group selected Newgen for its unified and configurable claims management solution to replace its legacy system, which was causing manual work in claims handling, leading to inefficiencies. With a modern and automated system, Movigo Group aims to achieve greater connectivity with its customers, increase process efficiency, improve data quality, and support scalability.

“Movigo will continue to benefit from Newgen’s low-code platform, that is configurable to provide a purpose-built application tailored to suit Movigo’s unique business model. This involved integrating with their partner ecosystem of fleet management providers and repairer networks,” said R Krishna Kumar, Australia Business Head, Newgen Software.

We are super excited to be the strategic tech platform for Movigo, eliminating manual work in the way claims are serviced and enabling their systems to deliver a world-class customer experience.”

