Kapish has won a contract worth just under $3.7 million to move the NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) onto a single cloud-based record management system.

Under a three-year deal, DCJ will implement Kapish Content Manager Cloud, with secure cloud capability underpinned by OpenText Content Manager.

The move to the cloud provides an upgrade from Content Manager 10.1 on premise, referred to internally as OneTRIM.

According to the tender documents, “OneTRIM is a core critical Electronic Document and Records Management System (EDRMS) and the unifying, compliant system which links and enables many critical DCJ services, systems and activities.”

DCJ is the lead agency in the Communities and Justice Portfolio. Its responsibilities include NSW Courts and Tribunals, Law Reform and Legal Services, Corrective Services NSW, Child Protection and Permanency and Homes NSW.

The Department led the implementation of a single enterprise resource planning systems to 45,000 employees from more than 45 NSW Government agencies in 2024.

“This innovative approach has simplified our human resources and finance activities so we can focus on our clients and serve our communities better,” noted Secretary Michael Tidball in the agency’s 2023-24 Annual Report