Leading Records Management Text Updated for AI Era

In an era where data management challenges are multiplying exponentially, information professionals have a new resource at their disposal. The American Library Association's Neal-Schuman imprint has published the third edition of "Records and Information Management," a reference text for both students and RIM professionals.

Author Patricia C. Franks, PhD, has thoroughly updated the work to address rapidly evolving technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and Web3. The new edition retains its comprehensive coverage of records lifecycle management while expanding into emerging areas of practice.

It includes an overview of the origins and development of records and information management, also examining the discipline of information governance and the steps to develop a strategic records and information management plan.

"The field has changed dramatically since the previous edition," said a spokesperson for ALA Neal-Schuman. "This update arrives at a critical time when organizations are struggling to manage increasingly complex information ecosystems."

The book covers the complete spectrum of modern records and information management (RIM), addressing everything from traditional paper documents to digital communications like email, chat messages, and software-as-a-service platforms. An entirely new chapter is dedicated to demystifying data governance, automation, and artificial intelligence applications in records management.

It presents complete coverage of the records and information lifecycle model, encompassing paper, electronic (databases, office suites such as Microsoft 365, email), and new media records (blogs, chat messages, and software as a service), while acknowledging in every chapter the influence of emerging and developing technologies and encouraging new ways of meeting the resulting challenges.

Franks, a professor emerita at San José State University, brings substantial credentials to the work. She is a past president of the National Association of Government Archivists and Records Administrators (NAGARA) and currently participates in the InterPARES Trust AI research project, where she leads teams exploring AI applications in archives and records management.

The text is designed to serve both students and professionals, with instructor materials available including customizable PowerPoint slides. Examination copies are being offered to instructors considering the book for course adoption.

The comprehensive approach - covering everything from strategy development to disaster recovery - positions the book as both a classroom text and a professional reference.

The third edition of "Records and Information Management" is available now through the ALA Store, with all purchases supporting advocacy and professional development for library and information professionals worldwide.

https://alastore.ala.org/RIM3ed