ABBYY Labs to Accelerate Document AI Innovation

ABBYY has announced the establishment of new AI Labs across multiple countries, aiming to develop more powerful and developer-friendly document AI models.

The new labs, located in the United States, Hungary, and India, will focus on creating AI solutions specifically designed for intelligent document processing and process automation, with an emphasis on enterprise security and compliance.

"We're building upon decades of leadership in OCR, machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing, while extending innovations in AI with our industry expertise," said Sanjay Nichani, Vice President of AI & Computer Vision, who will lead the ABBYY AI Labs.

The initiative comes as the intelligent process automation (IPA) market is projected to reach $US102 billion by 2028, according to IDC estimates cited by the company. OCR and intelligent document processing are expected to be the fastest-growing segments within this market.

ABBYY's move also responds to developer needs. According to a SlashData survey referenced in the announcement, more than half of developers using AI (53%) are utilizing third-party APIs, open-source models, or creating customized AI models for their applications.

Nick Hyatt, Vice President of Engineering R&D at ABBYY, emphasized the importance of the developer experience in the company's strategy: "The underlying IP and technology Sanjay is building from the AI Labs is the future to improving how businesses can leverage AI and LLMs within their organization to fast-track new applications and capabilities."

The company plans to release new document AI and process intelligence technologies and solutions during the second and third quarters of 2025.

Patrick "PJ" Jean, CTO/CPO of ABBYY, highlighted challenges that their customers face with current AI solutions: "All too often we hear from customers that they are missing ROI targets and needing to adjust expectations due to hallucinations, unpredictability, and costly models."

Jean added that the AI Labs will focus on "predictability, compliance, and effectiveness, making it easier for developers to consume document AI and deliver value to their organizations faster."