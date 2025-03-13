EncompaaS Speeds Enterprise Search with AI

Australian tech company EncompaaS has announced a new condition-based search feature that promises to cut document search time by up to 20 minutes per query.

The Sydney-based company, which serves Fortune 500 clients globally, positions it as a solution to the growing challenge of information overload facing modern organizations.

According to EncompaaS Chief Product Officer Jaimie Tilbrook, the new feature transforms an existing search capability into a more intuitive, user-friendly tool.

"We've always had a very powerful search capability at the heart of EncompaaS' platform, but users needed some training or technical ability to fully leverage it," Tilbrook explained.

"The introduction of this enhanced condition-based search dramatically simplifies the usability of the search feature. It also reduces training overheads due to the feature’s likeness to consumer technology that is familiar to the users already "

EncompaaS’ initial text-based search function leveraged either a text-based search or a complex advanced search that was best utilised by technically trained administrators. The enhanced condition-based search capabilities, which introduce filters and facets that are applicable to the text-based search results, now provide a consumer-grade experience which the average business end-users can leverage to surface relevant information quickly and easily, without requiring technical expertise.

The condition-based search creates a more logical experience for the user by intuitively ascertaining what the user is looking for, rather than the potential location where the data is stored. This allows users to search all repositories, repository types or business types with conditions specific to a desired document, like relevant names, dates, purposes or classifications.

For example, if a manager is looking for an employment application, then it is likely that the properties that the manager uses in their search are conditions applicable to employment applications, such as the applicant's name or role. These conditions, coupled with the platform’s AI that has successfully categorised the business’ data, ensures that the search returns only employment applications, not documents with the keywords in them.

Whether the user knows what document they need but not which repository (OneDrive, SharePoint, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, etc) it is in, or vice versa, the condition-based search can expedite time to information by up to 20 minutes per search, which, when compounded with daily searches, can result in hundreds of hours saved.

By leveraging AI to intelligently discover, classify and manage enterprise data, EncompaaS ensures that users receive the most relevant documents on the first attempt, significantly reducing time spent scrolling through irrelevant results. This optimization not only expedites information retrieval but also strengthens enterprise information governance by ensuring compliance and reducing risk.

“Our goal is to help all our end-users – not just information managers – find accurate and relevant answers to their data queries in real-time. EncompaaS’ condition-based search feature eliminates the need to manually comb through large numbers of documents and data points, streamlining search results so that enterprises can get things done faster and be more productive,” added Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaS.

https://encompaas.cloud/