​Governing Financial Data: A Cornerstone of Trust and Transparency

In today's data-driven working environment, all organisations face the critical challenge of managing vast amounts of sensitive data, including data related to their financial resources. Effective governance of financial data assets has emerged as a crucial discipline, ensuring data accuracy, regulatory compliance and informed decision-making.

Recently, I revisited the world of financials within the government sector. It reminded me of the days when I led the team tasked with designing and delivering a highly sensitive and strategic information system for the development and maintenance of the Australian government's budget. This system was architected with core data governance principles in focus, introducing a range of new procedures, practices and tools to optimise the process of managing the budget information assets. Later, the same principles were applied to the initial solution architecture for the Victorian State Resources Information Management System.

Nearly two decades later, I found it quite disappointing that the fundamental challenges of poor data governance implementation remained, resulting in ongoing risks and issues across many government organisations. It probably should not surprise me that the main analytical tool in this domain is still almighty MS Excel. The sheer prevalence of manual processes and intricate data transformations, readily obviated by robust data standardisation, alongside the continued reliance on asynchronous email communication and the absence of a unified chart of accounts master data management, highlight some of the systemic deficiencies in data maturity.

Financial data governance encompasses the policies, procedures and controls that ensure the quality, integrity and security of financial data. It provides a structured approach to managing data assets, defining roles and responsibilities, and establishing clear guidelines for data usage. Some of the essential aspects of data governance in the domain of managing financial resources include:

Decision-making – data governance improves decision precision in budget development and management by clearly defining decision stewardship, including clear definition of roles and responsibilities concerning the use of data in decision-making, enabling informed decisions about resource allocation.

Data to Decision Lineage – data governance is responsible for establishing the trust in data by providing a clear understanding of the origin and flow of data from the source to the point of decision, essential for accurate analysis.

Quality of Data – the old “garbage in, garbage out” principle is still relevant. Data Quality Management is a very important component of data governance, reducing risks of errors and inconsistencies in reports, as well as increasing confidence in fiscal responsibility.

Data Protection – data governance provides a framework that enables implementing appropriate access controls to limit access to sensitive data.

Data Standardisation – a mature data governance solution commonly includes a semantic layer, which enriches metadata by providing business context, definitions and relationships to financial data and ensures consistent definitions for key financial terms across different business units and systems, eliminating ambiguity and promoting accurate interpretation.

Data Democratisation – in support of a modern data governance, a Budget Data Hub or Budget Data Marketplace should be used as a centralised platform where authorised data consumers can access, share and exchange budget related information assets. By establishing an agency-wide data marketplace, government organisation can enhance data accessibility, improve transparency, establish accountability and foster collaboration. This marketplace should allow for the secure distribution of budget-related information, ensuring that data is accurate, consistent and up to date, with clearly defined ownership, terms of use, ways of distribution and records of a dialogue between data producers and data consumers.

Beyond compliance, robust data governance offers a pathway to increased efficiency, transparency and accountability in managing public resources. The benefits of having sound governance of the financial data are multifaceted, including improved decision precision, decreased likelihood of errors and inconsistencies in reporting and data analysis, enhanced collaboration, reduced vulnerability to data breaches and security risks, streamlined budget management processes, more accurate risk assessments, optimised accuracy of models and enhanced compliance with regulatory requirements.

The Australian Government is developing a comprehensive Data Governance Framework to ensure the effective management of data across all public sector agencies. This framework aims to define common rules, processes and accountability to maintain the privacy and compliance of government data.

Vladimir Videnović is Senior Manager, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte. This article was originally published here.