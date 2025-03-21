archTIS Broadens Market Reach with Direktiv Acquisition

ASX-listed archTIS has completed the US$750,000 purchase of open-source workflow engine Direktiv, and will integrate its attribute-based access control (ABAC) and event-driven orchestration platform into its product offerings.

The acquisition will extend archTIS' data protection capabilities to include access control management across enterprise infrastructure, data lakes, and applications. This expansion is particularly significant for organizations required to implement zero trust architectures as a defense against increasing cyber threats.

"I am excited to announce the completed acquisition of Direktiv's technology, employees and customers," said Daniel Lai, archTIS Managing Director and CEO.

"It delivers us an innovative cloud-agnostic technology platform that will broaden our access to markets and brings valuable talent to our organization."

“The acquisition positions us to accelerate product improvements, shorten time to market, and cross sell to offer our joint customers a comprehensive solution for securing and integrating various types of data using data-centric, zero trust enabled technology. The integration of Direktiv’s technology enhances our ability to implement zero trust across network, server and application data, establishing archTIS policy orchestration as the backbone connecting all of these points.”

As part of the acquisition, Direktiv founders Wilhelm Wonigkeit and Jens Gerke have joined archTIS in key leadership positions. Wonigkeit has been appointed Global Architect, responsible for defining data-centric solutions and leading technical architecture development. Gerke will serve as Software Engineering Manager, overseeing development efforts and promoting technical excellence.

The asset purchase will also enhance archTIS’ innovation capabilities by integrating the Direktiv development and technology teams from Europe and Australia to support the expansion of the company’s portfolio of products for securing data and infrastructure.

