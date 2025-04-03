OpenText Reaffirms Commitment to Content Manager

In response to persistent rumours about the future of Content Manager, OpenText has issued a strong statement confirming its continued investment in the platform, according to a blog post from Product Portfolio Manager Gwendoline Huret.

The statement comes as some competitors have allegedly been spreading concerns about the platform being "sunset" following OpenText's acquisition of Micro Focus, which was finalized in January 2023.

"The Content Manager product team would like to re-iterate that Content Manager is a growing product, with one of the highest renewal rates in all of OpenText, something we are very proud of," Huret wrote in the post.

According to Huret, OpenText has significantly expanded development of Content Manager since the acquisition, quadrupling its release frequency from annual to quarterly updates. The platform has seen numerous enhancements including new connectors for Amazon S3, Azure, Microsoft Office and Teams, a revamped mobile app, updated Microsoft 365 integration, Google Drive integration, and automated redaction capabilities for sensitive data.

The company has also integrated Content Manager with other OpenText products including IDOL Enterprise, Brava, and Blazon, with plans underway for integration with Magellan.

"These last two years have displayed visible development through innovations and integrations with OpenText existing tools," noted Huret.

To provide customers with planning certainty, the blog post outlines OpenText's support commitment for Content Manager, which includes a 3-year support lifecycle for all major releases, extendable by an additional 2 years for a total of 5 years of support.

The company's strategy for Content Manager focuses on four key directional themes: Enterprise Data Management, Collaboration, Modernization, and Automation and Machine Learning.

OpenText has maintained transparency about its development plans through quarterly release and strategy calls with customers and partners, which Huret says have "some of the highest attendance seen by OpenText marketing for roadmap and release events."

“The Content Manager product team is transparent in its commitment to Content Manager.”