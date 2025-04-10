From Bookeye to BookTEK: Image Access Modernises Brand

In a strategic rebranding move, Image Access, manufacturer of large format scanners and digitization solutions, has announced that its Bookeye product line will now be known as BookTEK.

The Wuppertal, Germany-based manufacturer indicated that the name change aligns the book scanner line more closely with its existing WideTEK scanner brand, creating a more cohesive product portfolio.

The company emphasized that while the name is changing, customers can expect the same high-precision technology that has made the scanners popular among libraries, archives, and collections worldwide.

"The new name BookTEK stands for the high-precision technology that not only delivers detailed images but also focuses on the preservation of valuable assets," said a company representative. The BookTEK name has been registered in more than 50 countries, reflecting the global reach of Image Access products.

The BookTEK line features 10 different scanner models with formats ranging from A3 to A1+ and scanning resolutions up to 600 dpi.

BookTEK scanners are currently used by global institutions including the National Libraries and Archives of Russia, Japan, Nigeria, and Norway, as well as Queens University Belfast, Harvard University, The Museum of Modern Art, National Archives of Australia and the Parliamentary Libraries of Australia, SA and VIC

With 25 years of experience behind the technology, Image Access now claims to offer "the most comprehensive portfolio in the industry" through its combined WideTEK and BookTEK scanner lines.

For customers in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Pacific Islands, Docuvan serves as the authorized distributor for the newly branded BookTEK scanners.

