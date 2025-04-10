Data Recovery Experts Launch in Australia

After rescuing critical data for tech giants, government agencies, and Hollywood celebrities for over 40 years, data recovery specialist DriveSavers has officially established its Australian headquarters in Sydney.

The California-based company - whose impressive client roster includes Google, Coca-Cola, and NASA - is now bringing its advanced recovery capabilities to Australian businesses and consumers facing data disasters.

"With over 40 years of expertise, our mission has always been to help customers recover their valuable and often irreplaceable data," said Alex Hagan, DriveSavers' Chief Executive.

"Our Sydney expansion ensures Australian customers receive the same world-class service that has made us the trusted recovery partner for organizations worldwide."

The Australian launch includes risk-free evaluations and a no-recovery, no-fee guarantee that eliminates financial risk for clients facing potential data loss.

Industry veteran Adrian Briscoe, who brings two decades of Australian data recovery experience, was appointed in October 2024 to spearhead the company's Asia-Pacific and Japan business development.

"My aim is to build a strong DriveSavers partner program, creating a trusted ecosystem where IT resellers become true extensions of the DriveSavers brand, driving innovation and helping their customers successfully recover valuable data," Briscoe explained.

DriveSavers arrives with endorsements from major technology manufacturers including Apple, Intel, and Samsung.

Their Sydney facility will offer comprehensive recovery solutions spanning everyday devices like smartphones and hard drives to enterprise-grade systems including complex servers and virtual machines.

The company will also provide specialized services for cyber incident recovery and forensic restoration of damaged CCTV footage.

https://drivesaversdatarecovery.com/en-au/