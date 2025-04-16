Cloud Migration Without the Price Tag: Kapish's Free Transition Offer

In a bold move to accelerate cloud adoption, Kapish has announced a completely free migration service for organizations looking to transition their OpenText Content Manager systems to the cloud. The offer, which expires on May 30, 2025, aims to eliminate both the financial burden and technical risks commonly associated with enterprise-level cloud transitions.

The promotion comes at a time when Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) adoption is reaching unprecedented levels, though many organizations still face significant challenges related to cloud governance, security controls, and technical expertise.

The company's Content Manager Cloud solution combines OpenText Content Manager capabilities with modern cloud features, delivering significant operational and security benefits.

“At Kapish, we're confident in offering a low-risk and cost-free migration to the cloud because we’ve built a proven, repeatable process backed by deep expertise and industry best practices,” said General Manager, Ryan Harris.

“Our migration approach minimises disruption through careful planning, rigorous testing, and dedicated support from our cloud and CM specialists every step of the way. We absorb the migration costs to remove barriers for our clients, knowing that once they're in the cloud, they'll experience the long-term benefits of scalability, security, and operational efficiency. It’s about delivering real value from day one - with low risk and zero upfront cost.

Comprehensive Benefits Package

Content Manager Cloud offers organizations a robust set of advantages beyond simple document storage. The platform provides disaster recovery capabilities and high availability, ensuring business continuity even during disruptions. Its rapid deployment model and auto-scaling features allow organizations to quickly adapt to changing demands without infrastructure concerns.

The solution also incorporates advanced document management capabilities, including interactive document and records management, streamlined document workflows, and collaboration tools that enhance team productivity. Users benefit from sophisticated classification systems and search functionality that makes locating critical information faster and more efficient.

For organizations managing physical records alongside digital assets, the platform includes physical records management capabilities, creating a unified approach to information governance.

“With over 100,000 users successfully migrated across Federal, State, and Local Government agencies, our clients trust us because we developed the platform - and we understand it inside and out,” said Harris.

“From data integrity to compliance and security, every migration is handled with precision. Our 100% success rate speaks volumes about our capability and commitment. We’ve streamlined the process so efficiently, we can commission a CMC environment in minutes - saving our customers both time and effort, and giving them total peace of mind.”

Reduced Administrative Burden

A key selling point of the Kapish offering is the "zero maintenance" promise. The company handles all Content Manager upgrades and application patch management, freeing IT departments from these routine but critical tasks. Security management is comprehensive, covering server, storage, database, and network management, including Microsoft and SQL patching.

Organizations also receive premium support through a 24/7 service desk, dedicated customer success managers, priority service level agreements, and reduced consulting rates when needed.

Enhanced Security Posture

Security certifications are a major selling point, with the platform boasting ISM-PROTECTED (IRAP Assessed) status, ISO27001 certification, and Essential 8 Maturity Level 3 compliance. The system incorporates AI/ML-enhanced threat detection and SIEM integration, potentially appealing to organizations with strict data protection requirements.

“At Kapish, we understand that data security is non-negotiable - especially when moving to the cloud. That’s why every Content Manager Cloud migration we deliver is designed to be a low-risk process. We combine rigorous security protocols with deep product expertise to ensure our customers’ data remains protected, compliant, and in trusted hands every step of the way,” said Harris.

Kapish's cloud platform is currently serving over 100,000 users across more than 35 organizations, with approximately 500TB of documents and 10TB of metadata under management.

The free migration offer applies specifically to "lift and shift" transitions into Kapish Content Manager Cloud and is available only to customers using OpenText supported versions of Content Manager (CM23.4 and above).

Interested organizations can learn more about the offer through Kapish's website, where they can schedule a demonstration of the platform's capabilities.

https://kapish.com.au/book-a-demo-img/